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WILKES-BARRE — A woman was struck by a vehicle at N. Wilkes-Barre Boulevard and Butler Street early Wednesday morning.

City police responded to the scene and found a woman with a broken left arm and head injuries in the eastbound lane of Butler Street at about 5:30 a.m.

Wilkes-Barre City emergency medical technicians stabilized the woman before she was transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township, where she underwent surgery. She was listed in critical condition, police say.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the woman remained on-scene and called 911.

Police say the driver consented to a breath test and was transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley for a blood test.

The intersection and southbound lanes of N. Wilkes-Barre Boulevard were closed for mapping and reconstruction of the accident.

Police say the investigation is continuing.