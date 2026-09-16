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HARRISBURG — President Donald Trump’s decision to rescind an Obama-era executive order tied to Chesapeake Bay cleanup is prompting Luzerne County lawmakers to call for a review of Pennsylvania’s stormwater requirements, which critics have dubbed the “Rain Tax.”

U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan, R-Dallas Township, joined Trump as he signed the executive order Wednesday. Bresnahan has made ending what he calls the “Rain Tax” a priority since before taking office.

The order rescinds Executive Order 13508, signed by President Barack Obama in 2009, which directed federal agencies to accelerate efforts to protect and restore the Chesapeake Bay.

Bresnahan said the federal action removes a mandate that threatened Northeastern Pennsylvania communities with fines and has contributed to stormwater fees charged to homeowners and businesses in Luzerne County.

“For too long, families in Luzerne County have opened their mailbox to find a bill for the rain that falls on their own roofs and driveways, all to fund a faraway cleanup effort that has fallen dramatically short of its goals after four decades and tens of billions of dollars,” Bresnahan said.

According to Bresnahan’s office, the EPA’s Region 3 office confirmed in August 2025 that stormwater fees themselves are not required by federal or state law, although municipalities remain subject to pollution-reduction requirements and potential penalties for failing to comply.

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, applauded the announcement of Trump’s order and released a brief statement on Wednesday night.

“Since coming to Congress in 2019, I have worked to find a solution to the burdensome rain tax imposed on families and businesses in Luzerne County,” said Meuser. “Unfortunately, the Biden administration was unwilling to consider any changes. President Trump and EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin listened to our concerns and took action. Congressman Rob Bresnahan has been a strong advocate in this effort and made the difference in moving this issue forward. Today’s action is a major step toward finally providing relief to the people of Luzerne County. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection must now acknowledge the termination of this Obama-era executive order and abide by the President’s action by adjusting the stormwater requirements that have driven these costly fees.”

State Rep. Brenda Pugh called on the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and Gov. Josh Shapiro’s administration to immediately review Chesapeake Bay-related stormwater mandates.

Pugh noted that Pennsylvania’s municipal separate storm sewer system, or MS4, program predates the 2009 executive order. She said the federal action does not mean every MS4 requirement disappears.

Instead, Pugh wants DEP to determine which requirements are independently required under federal or state law and which were added or expanded as part of Pennsylvania’s Chesapeake Bay strategy.

She also called for additional water-quality monitoring, a halt to additional unfunded compliance costs during the review and action by the General Assembly to eliminate unnecessary state mandates and fund requirements that remain necessary.

State Sen. Lisa Baker also welcomed the federal action, saying it gives Pennsylvania an opportunity to reconsider its approach to stormwater requirements.

“The imposition of the so-called Rain Tax has created considerable controversy and opposition,” Baker said, adding that questions have been raised about its “fairness, practicality, and the seeming inconsistency in assessment.”

Baker said that if Shapiro does not agree to reexamine the policy, she and other legislators will “force the issue.”

How the requirements developed

Pennsylvania has participated in Chesapeake Bay restoration efforts for decades, signing the original Chesapeake Bay Agreement in 1983.

In 2009, Obama signed Executive Order 13508. The EPA followed in 2010 with a total maximum daily load, or TMDL, for the Chesapeake Bay that established limits for nitrogen, phosphorus and sediment.

Pennsylvania subsequently developed watershed implementation plans, with Chesapeake Bay pollution-reduction requirements incorporated into MS4 permitting for municipalities in the watershed.

In Luzerne County, 32 municipalities banded together through the Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority to comply with MS4 permit requirements. A stormwater fee was established to help pay for the work and became commonly known as the “Rain Tax.” Bresnahan’s office said the arrangement helped municipalities avoid potential fines of up to $10,000 per day.

The policy has faced opposition for years. An “End the Rain Tax” group formed in 2019, and Trump pledged in 2020 to end the Rain Tax, according to Bresnahan’s office.

Bresnahan’s office said Pennsylvania has achieved 29% of its nitrogen-reduction goal for the Chesapeake Bay and that cleanup deadlines have been extended to 2040.

While the federal executive order has been rescinded, Pennsylvania’s MS4 permitting requirements remain, making the scope of any changes to local stormwater requirements a matter for state and federal regulators.