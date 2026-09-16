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The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board has awarded more than $3.6 million in grants to organizations across the state for programs aimed at preventing underage and dangerous drinking.

The PLCB announced Wednesday that 90 organizations in 46 counties will receive a combined $3,621,313 through its two-year, reimbursement-based grant program.

The agency received 133 applications. Individual grants are capped at $50,000 over the two-year period.

The grants will support efforts including alcohol education, law enforcement, community outreach, public awareness campaigns and programs designed to reduce underage drinking.

The awards include:

• 30 grants to colleges and universities for activities such as alcohol-use surveys and assessments, enforcement efforts, resident assistant training, peer education and alcohol education programs.

• 26 grants for community law enforcement to support targeted underage drinking patrols, training, community outreach and equipment.

• 22 grants to community and nonprofit organizations for programs including Mothers Against Drunk Driving’s Power of Parents and Parents Who Host Lose the Most, public service announcements and enforcement efforts.

• Six grants to primary and secondary schools and support organizations for programs including social-norms campaigns, guest speakers, community outreach and Parents Who Host Lose the Most.

• Three grants to for-profit organizations for peer-to-peer outreach, digital media campaigns and public service announcements.

• Three grants to local government organizations for programs including the Strengthening Families Program, community events, advertising and the All Stars Prevention Program.

The PLCB has awarded more than $28 million in Responsible Alcohol Use and Decreasing Drinking, or RUDD, grants since the program began in 1999.

Past grants have supported increased underage police patrols and other law enforcement initiatives, MADD’s Power of Parents campaigns, college alcohol assessment surveys, and peer education and training programs.

A complete list of grant recipients and funded projects is available through the PLCB website.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.