<p>From left to right, Joseph Cannon, Carl Rensa, Brenda Otterman, William Conaboy, Janessa Haros, LeighAnn Sipple, Joseph Swiontek, Kalin Parker, Michael Napkori, Timothy O’Donnell, Mayor George Brown, James Cooney, Robert Cole.</p> <p>Margaret Roarty | Times Leader</p>

From left to right, Joseph Cannon, Carl Rensa, Brenda Otterman, William Conaboy, Janessa Haros, LeighAnn Sipple, Joseph Swiontek, Kalin Parker, Michael Napkori, Timothy O’Donnell, Mayor George Brown, James Cooney, Robert Cole.

Margaret Roarty | Times Leader
<p>Jim Brogna, senior vice president of strategic partnership development, speaks at Wednesday’s event.</p> <p>Margaret Roarty | Times Leader</p>

Jim Brogna, senior vice president of strategic partnership development, speaks at Wednesday’s event.

Margaret Roarty | Times Leader
<p>Mayor George C. Brown reads off the city’s proclaimation to veteran residents of Allied’s skiled nursing facility.</p> <p>Margaret Roarty | Times Leader</p>

Mayor George C. Brown reads off the city’s proclaimation to veteran residents of Allied’s skiled nursing facility.

Margaret Roarty | Times Leader
<p>U.S. Navy veteran and triathlon world champion Timothy O’Donnell shares remarks Wednesday.</p> <p>Margaret Roarty | Times Leader</p>

U.S. Navy veteran and triathlon world champion Timothy O’Donnell shares remarks Wednesday.

Margaret Roarty | Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE — Allied Services gathered with staff, city officials, and veteran residents on Wednesday to commemorate the 50th anniversary of National Rehabilitation Week, a tradition that started right here in Northeast Pennsylvania.

At the event inside the Skilled Nursing Facility on Meade Street, Wilkes-Barre Mayor George C. Brown presented a proclamation to the non-profit, acknowledging Allied Services for first conceiving National Rehabilitation Week, which continues to “highlight the power of medical rehabilitation and honor therapy professionals.”

U.S. Navy veteran and triathlon world champion Timothy O’Donnell, 45, also attended the event.

The NEPA native survived a massive heart attack in 2021 and knows first-hand about the importance of physical medicine and rehabilitation.

“The mental side of recovery is so much harder than the physical. To have the patience, and to have the strength and courage to keep building is the hardest part,” he told the Times Leader.

For O’Donnell, the services Allied provides play a vital role in recovery.

“That’s the thing. You can’t build forward alone. That’s what Allied is about. They can’t take the next step for you, but they can help you believe that you can take the next step,” said O’Donnell.

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Margaret Roarty
Margaret Roarty
Margaret Roarty started at the Times Leader in 2023 as a general news reporter and recently transitioned into covering Wilkes-Barre City and other municipal government news. In her weekly Times Leader column, "In Frame," she shares her passion for filmmaking by exploring the rich arts and entertainment history in Luzerne County, while also offering movie recommendations and reviews. In addition to her reporting for the Times Leader, Margaret is a former contributor to The Film Magazine, an online publication focusing on film analysis and reviews. Her entertainment writing can also be found on Cherry Pickers, Directed By Women, and the Bright Lights Film Journal. Her short fiction can be found in Dark Sire Literary Journal's 9th issue. She is also co-host of "Women Are Reading," a book club podcast where she interviews authors and reviews books with her sister, Katie. In 2026, she joined The Luzerne County Arts and Entertainment Hall of Fame arts committee. Margaret grew up in Luzerne Borough and currently resides in Forty Fort, along with her fiancé, a library full of books, and their orange cat, Jack. In her free time, Margaret can be found obsessively logging films into her Letterboxd, cooking pasta, and writing fiction stories about romantic and fantastical things.