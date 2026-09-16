Allied Services celebrates National Rehabilitation Week

Mayor George C. Brown reads off the city’s proclaimation to veteran residents of Allied’s skiled nursing facility.

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WILKES-BARRE — Allied Services gathered with staff, city officials, and veteran residents on Wednesday to commemorate the 50th anniversary of National Rehabilitation Week, a tradition that started right here in Northeast Pennsylvania.

At the event inside the Skilled Nursing Facility on Meade Street, Wilkes-Barre Mayor George C. Brown presented a proclamation to the non-profit, acknowledging Allied Services for first conceiving National Rehabilitation Week, which continues to “highlight the power of medical rehabilitation and honor therapy professionals.”

U.S. Navy veteran and triathlon world champion Timothy O’Donnell, 45, also attended the event.

The NEPA native survived a massive heart attack in 2021 and knows first-hand about the importance of physical medicine and rehabilitation.

“The mental side of recovery is so much harder than the physical. To have the patience, and to have the strength and courage to keep building is the hardest part,” he told the Times Leader.

For O’Donnell, the services Allied provides play a vital role in recovery.

“That’s the thing. You can’t build forward alone. That’s what Allied is about. They can’t take the next step for you, but they can help you believe that you can take the next step,” said O’Donnell.