Wilkes-Barre Zoning Hearing Board Member Stephen Trimingham holds up a photo at Wednesday’s meeting as board member Jerry Altavilla looks on.

Attorney Nathan Favreau, representing the property on Barney St., addresses the Wilkes-Barre Zoning Hearing Board Wednesday. Steven Loftus stands off to the side.

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WILKES-BARRE — A print shop and recovery house were the only two applications approved out of nearly a dozen at the Wilkes-Barre Zoning Hearing Board monthly meeting on Wednesday.

In a hearing that was continued from July 15, Adam Lorts was approved for a variance to establish an institutional use for 10 residents inside a building with one existing private apartment at 226-228 Barney St., while the print shop Tailored Creationz was approved for 571 Carey Ave.

A proposed home hair salon, along with a handful of home renovation projects, were denied approval by the board.

Several other applications were continued to next month’s meeting, while an application from El Diamante for a grocery-deli and social hall at 345 River St. was withdrawn and dismissed by the board due to “insufficient documentation.”

Attorney Nathan Favreau, representing the property on Barney St., explained that after the lease of the tenant in the private apartment is up, that lease will not be renewed, and the apartment will instead be used for storage and/or additional communal space for the recovery residence.

A second private apartment in the double block will be used the same way.

“It’s going to be considered part of the group home, but it will not be used as any additional living quarters. It’s going to be used for storage and/or meeting/congregation purposes, but no additional beds,” Favreau explained.

The attorney also said the recovery home has been operating since at least July “without incident.”

“There’s been no problems that resulted in any interactions with police or any other agency. The men are operating in good standing there. There’s been several residents who have moved out and gotten permanent residency at other locations, as is the intent of an operation of institutional use,” he said.

Additionally, Lisa Santos Rodriguez was approved to relocate her graphic design and embroidery business, Tailored Creationz, to 571 Carey Ave.

“It’s currently inside of the Jewelcor Building. Unfortunately, we have outgrown the space that we have right now. We can’t fit the new machinery into the basement,” the owner said.

Rodriguez testified that she is the only employee of the business and that customers would come by appointment between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Denied applications

A handful of applications were denied at Wednesday’s meeting and board members were divided on at least two of them.

Of note, the board voted 3-1 to deny Armando Gonzalez variances on required setbacks to construct a front porch addition at 36 Brookside St.

Board member Stephen Trimingham was the only member in attendance in disagreement with the denial.

The motion to deny the application was made by board member Hayden White and seconded by Jerry Altavilla.

Edward DeMichele was absent from the meeting.

Additionally, the board voted 2-2 to deny Mariam B. Sillah a special exception to establish a beauty salon home occupation business at 220 Gilligan St.

White and Altavilla voted to deny the application. Trimingham and board member Leon Schuster voted to approve the application.

The motion to approve the application was made by Trimingham and seconded by Schuster.

Because the applicant did not have a majority of the vote, the application was refused.