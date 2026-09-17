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WILKES-BARRE — An attorney is seeking a judge’s order to take a laptop inside the Luzerne County Correctional Facility to review discovery materials with his client, homicide suspect Jary Javier Fortuna.

Fortuna, 33, is scheduled for a jury trial next month for his alleged role in the fatal stabbing of Scott Edward Knox, 33, in an alley behind the Mofon Lounge on Academy Street in Wilkes-Barre in May 2024.

Fortuna’s attorney, Max C. Lubin, was informed by a prison official that he is prohibited from taking a laptop inside the facility unless he obtains a court order.

Lubin filed a petition seeking “standing permission” to take a laptop inside the prison to review discovery materials with Fortuna.

Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas Judge David W. Lupas scheduled a motions hearing on Lubin’s petition for Friday.

Lubin said most discovery materials, including video footage, are on USB drives that he needs to review with Fortuna, which is why he is seeking to use a laptop during their conference.

Wilkes-Barre City police detectives allege in court records that Fortuna was joined by Fernando Bracero, 37, Jaime Knights, 65, Justice Flenory, 25, Jose Rosario-Miranda, 31, and two others when they acted out a plan to retaliate against Knox, who they wrongly believed was part of a drug rip hours earlier on May 7, 2024.

Video footage of the attack was played during Bracero’s trial held in June, when a jury convicted him of first-degree murder. Bracero was sentenced to life in prison without parole on Aug. 31.

Knights entered a no contest plea to third-degree murder, while Flenory pleaded guilty to third-degree murder. Knights and Flenory have not been sentenced.

An arrest warrant charging Rosario-Miranda remains active.

Fortuna is facing trial on charges of criminal homicide, robbery and criminal conspiracy.