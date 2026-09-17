The Susquehanna River is the largest tributary to the Chesapeake Bay. The river’s watershed makes up about 43% of the Chesapeake Bay watershed area, according to the Pennsylvania Association of Conservation Districts website.

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WILKES-BARRE — The Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority (WVSA) is weighing in on President Donald Trump’s decision to rescind an Obama-era executive order related to Chesapeake Bay cleanup and calls for a review of Pennsylvania’s stormwater requirements, commonly dubbed the “Rain Tax” by critics.

Andrew Reilly, chief executive officer of the WVSA, said, “At this time, President Trump’s recent executive order does not eliminate WVSA’s stormwater fee or change the requirements currently in place for participating municipalities. State law still requires municipalities to manage stormwater runoff and reduce pollution entering local streams and waterways.”

Reilly continued by saying 32 municipalities chose to meet their obligations through a regional approach and authorized WVSA to administer the program on their behalf.

“WVSA did not create these mandates,” Reilly said. “Any change to those requirements will require additional action or direction from the appropriate state authorities. Unless and until that occurs, WVSA will continue administering the regional program as required by state law.”

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) did not respond to a request for comment on the issue.

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation said the action “weakens this historic federal-state partnership at exactly the moment we need greater accountability and collaboration.”

On Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan, R-Dallas Township, joined Trump as he signed the executive order in the Oval Office. Bresnahan has made ending what he calls the “Rain Tax” a priority since before taking office.

The order rescinds Executive Order 13508, signed by President Barack Obama in 2009, which directed federal agencies to accelerate efforts to protect and restore the Chesapeake Bay.

Bresnahan said in a statement following Trump’s signing that the federal action removes a mandate that threatened Northeastern Pennsylvania communities with fines and has contributed to stormwater fees charged to homeowners and businesses in Luzerne County.

According to Bresnahan’s office, the EPA’s Region 3 office confirmed in August 2025 that stormwater fees themselves are not required by federal or state law, although municipalities remain subject to pollution-reduction requirements and potential penalties for failing to comply.

State Rep. Brenda Pugh called on the State DEP and Gov. Josh Shapiro’s administration to immediately review Chesapeake Bay-related stormwater mandates to determine which requirements are independently required under federal or state law and which were added or expanded as part of Pennsylvania’s Chesapeake Bay strategy.

Hilary Harp Falk, Chesapeake Bay Foundation president and CEO, said the 2009 order directed federal agencies to coordinate Chesapeake restoration, make fuller use of Clean Water Act authorities, pursue science-based and publicly accountable strategies, and strengthen federal leadership across the watershed.

“With this latest action, the Trump Administration is jeopardizing decades of Bay restoration progress,” Falk said. “For more than 40 years, the federal government has worked in partnership with the states across the watershed to reduce pollution to the Chesapeake Bay.:

Falk said that partnership was strengthened in 2009 when EO 13508 established a new framework for federal leadership, coordination, and accountability.

“Water does not respect state or political boundaries,” Falk said. “What happens upstream affects people downstream.”

Falk said the EPA recently touted significant progress towards reducing pollution and restoring the Chesapeake Bay. She said Trump’s executive order dismantles a key part of the federal-state framework that helped drive that progress.

“The Trump Administration has repeatedly and unsuccessfully tried to slash funding for Chesapeake Bay restoration,” Falk said. “Now they are trying to destroy Bay restoration by executive order. For 17 years, the 2009 executive order has helped provide the federal leadership, coordination, science and accountability needed to restore the Chesapeake Bay.”

According to Falk, the action undermines the federal government’s role, while eroding the ability of states and local governments to fix problems ranging from pollution to flooding.

“Playing politics with the Bay is a risky proposition,” Falk said. “The Chesapeake Bay has long had bipartisan support, and Congress has repeatedly rejected the Trump Administration’s efforts to roll back investment in the Bay.”

Falk said now is the time for leaders in Congress, the states, and local communities to step up and defend the Chesapeake Bay movement.

“They must hold firm on their commitments to restore, conserve, and protect the Bay and its waterways, habitats, fisheries, and wildlife, for everyone who depends on them,” she said.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.