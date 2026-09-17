Sarah Prebich, a physical therapist at Allied Services John Heinz Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine, explains the workings of the Rise&Walk machine with patient Kaylee Malec Cunningham.

Sarah Prebich, a physical therapist at Allied Services John Heinz Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine, explains the workings of the Rise and Walk machine with patient Kaylee Malec Cunningham.

Sarah Prebich, a physical therapist at Allied Services John Heinz Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine, prepares to start the Rise&Walk machine with patient Kaylee Malec Cunningham.

🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — The demonstration was remarkable.

Sarah Prebich, a physical therapist at Allied Services John Heinz Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine, was working with one of her young patients — Kaylee Malec Cunningham.

They were introducing the public and media to “Rise&Walk” — an advanced 3-in-1 robotic rehabilitation station that can be used with both adult and pediatric patients.

Prebich said the technology is designed to support individuals experiencing a wide range of neurological conditions, injuries, disabilities, and mobility challenges.

The new machine just arrived at the rehabilitation center on Mundy Street in August, but Prebich said she feels it has already paid dividends for patients.

“It allows patients to do more for longer periods of time,” Prebich said. “It gives them more stamina so they can do more before they get tired. We’ve seen improvement in gait speed and in the quality of their gait. And we’ve also seen a big improvement in attitude.”

Jim Brogna, senior vice president at Allied Services Integrated Health System, said that as Allied Services celebrates the 50th anniversary of National Rehabilitation Week, the new piece of advanced rehabilitation technology is designed to help patients with neurological and mobility impairments.

The new equipment was introduced by Timothy O’Donnell, a U.S. Navy veteran, IRONMAN champion, triathlon world champion, survivor of a massive heart attack, and rehabilitation advocate.

O’Donnell spoke with Allied Services staff and invited guests about resilience, determination, and the importance of rehabilitation in helping individuals move forward after life-changing injuries and health events.

Allied Services patients demonstrated the Rise&Walk system, giving attendees and members of the media a glimpse of the technology’s full range of functions and capabilities. Trained physical therapy staff also explained how the system works and how it can benefit patients throughout the rehabilitation process.

The unveiling came during a milestone year for Allied Services and the rehabilitation community.

Brogna said National Rehabilitation Week was first established by Allied Services in Scranton in 1976, making this year’s 50th anniversary an opportunity to celebrate both the history of rehabilitation in Northeastern Pennsylvania and the innovations continuing to shape its future.

“National Rehab Week is a time to celebrate the incredible determination of our patients and the dedication of the therapists who support them every step of the way,” said Jennifer Lutkowski, director of rehabilitation. “The Rise&Walk by Healing Innovations is a breakthrough in neuro-rehabilitation for both adults and pediatrics.”

Lutkowski said the new technology combines seated exercise, standing balance and support, and robotic-assisted gait training (including backwards walking) into a single device.

She said it is also the first technology to actively integrate the arms into a synchronous arm swing during gait retraining.

“For us, it’s more than bringing in a new piece of equipment — it’s about creating new possibilities for the people we have the privilege of caring for,” Lutkowski said.

Local journalism matters, and your support makes it possible. You can help sustain this work by making a donation or choosing one of our subscription options. Subscribers enjoy valuable benefits, including full access to our e-edition, a reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.



Your support helps ensure independent, high-quality local news remains available today and for future generations. Thank you for standing with local journalism. Click for subscription offers.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.