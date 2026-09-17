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KINGSTON — Tickets are on sale now for the Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which will take place on Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Kirby Center for the Creative Arts on the campus of Wyoming Seminary.

The event will include a pre-show mixer with food and refreshments from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and an awards-style event ceremony from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Music will be provided by Tori V & The Karma.

The induction ceremony will include live performances from the Back Doors, Mere Mortals, and the Cino Paci Band, and live tributes to Thomas Hrynkiw and George Korson.

The Class of 2026

Arts Category: Edie Adams, Nick Adams, Mark Cohen, James Karen, George Korson, Jozef Murgas, Bruce Price.

Entertainment Category: The Back Doors, Cabinet, Dakota, Thomas Hrynkiw, Mere Mortals, Cinco Paci Band, Eddie Rambeau.

Impact Category: The Briggs Family, Jim Della Croce, Thom Greco, John Walson.

Distinguished Achievement Award: Brian Benedetti and The Fine Arts Fiesta.

Tickets are $65 and be purchased at luzernefoundation.org/lcaehof.

For more information, visit the organization’s official website at luzernecountyaehof.org.