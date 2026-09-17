<p>A small group of Embassy Wyoming Valley workers gather outside of the Pennsylvania Avenue location to vent their frustrations about lapses in their healthcare coverage.</p> <p>Margaret Roarty | Times Leader</p>

A small group of Embassy Wyoming Valley workers gather outside of the Pennsylvania Avenue location to vent their frustrations about lapses in their healthcare coverage.

Margaret Roarty | Times Leader
<p>An Embassy Wyoming Valley worker holds up a sign Thursday that says, “I need my healthcare.”</p> <p>Margaret Roarty | Times Leader</p>

An Embassy Wyoming Valley worker holds up a sign Thursday that says, “I need my healthcare.”

Margaret Roarty | Times Leader
<p>Embassy Wyoming Valley worker Karen Kollar speaks on Thursday.</p> <p>Margaret Roarty | Times Leader</p>

Embassy Wyoming Valley worker Karen Kollar speaks on Thursday.

Margaret Roarty | Times Leader
<p>Embassy Wyoming Valley, located at 50 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Wilkes-Barre.</p> <p>Margaret Roarty | Times Leader</p>

Embassy Wyoming Valley, located at 50 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Wilkes-Barre.

Margaret Roarty | Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE — Nursing home workers at four Embassy-owned homes are sounding the alarm over continued lapses in healthcare coverage.

Workers claim that for the second time in four months, Embassy failed to make required benefit payments on time for four Northeastern Pennsylvania nursing homes, even though workers’ contributions continued to be deducted from their paychecks.

The four Embassy nursing homes are Embassy of East Mountain, Embassy of Wyoming Valley, Embassy of Scranton, and Embassy of Tunkhannock. Workers spoke outside of each of these four properties Thursday to talk about the uncertainty caused by losing health insurance twice in four months due to missed premium payments by their employer.

A small group of workers gathered outside of Embassy Wyoming Valley, located at 50 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Wilkes-Barre, to vent their frustrations over the interruptions in medical coverage.

Efforts to reach Embassy management regarding these claims were not immediately successful Thursday.

“One of the hardest parts of what has been happening is not only losing access to our health benefits, but also trying to understand who is responsible for the problem,” said Embassy worker Karen Kollar, who read from a prepared statement.

Kollar is a 46-year-old worker at Embassy Wyoming Valley and said uncertainty over whether or not she’ll have healthcare coverage has been “very stressful.”

“We’re so unsure each month… is it going to happen again?” Kollar said.

Kollar, who has leukemia, said she often has thousands of dollars worth of medical bills that she’s unable to pay out of pocket.

“And it’s a lot of work that the oncologist has to go through [with] their workers to find me a pharmacy that has a lower payment,” she explained.

According to the workers, Embassy recently came under new management, and that transition has made it confusing for workers to know who to go to with their concerns.

“Workers should not have to navigate a complicated web of owners and management companies just to find who is supposed to pay our health insurance,” Kollar said.

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Margaret Roarty
Margaret Roarty
Margaret Roarty started at the Times Leader in 2023 as a general news reporter and recently transitioned into covering Wilkes-Barre City and other municipal government news. In her weekly Times Leader column, "In Frame," she shares her passion for filmmaking by exploring the rich arts and entertainment history in Luzerne County, while also offering movie recommendations and reviews. In addition to her reporting for the Times Leader, Margaret is a former contributor to The Film Magazine, an online publication focusing on film analysis and reviews. Her entertainment writing can also be found on Cherry Pickers, Directed By Women, and the Bright Lights Film Journal. Her short fiction can be found in Dark Sire Literary Journal's 9th issue. She is also co-host of "Women Are Reading," a book club podcast where she interviews authors and reviews books with her sister, Katie. In 2026, she joined The Luzerne County Arts and Entertainment Hall of Fame arts committee. Margaret grew up in Luzerne Borough and currently resides in Forty Fort, along with her fiancé, a library full of books, and their orange cat, Jack. In her free time, Margaret can be found obsessively logging films into her Letterboxd, cooking pasta, and writing fiction stories about romantic and fantastical things.