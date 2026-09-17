Proposed $5.25 million sale now await full Board of Trustees approval

The Penn State Lion outside of the Science Building at Penn State Wilkes-Barre.

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The Penn State Board of Trustees Finance and Investment Committee at a meeting on Thursday voted to support the sale of Penn State Wilkes-Barre property to HGC Development LLC for $5.25 million.

According to a statement released by the school, the transaction is contingent on approval by the full board on Friday.

The committee also voted to support the sale of the Penn State Shenango property to JCL Development LLC for $1 million.

The school said the agreements to sell the properties of closing campuses are the first to be presented to the board since the university announced in May 2025 that it would close seven commonwealth campuses following the 2026-27 school year, according to the release.

“Penn State has worked, throughout this process, to strike a responsible balance between stewarding the University’s resources and honoring our commitment to each campus community, including Shenango and Wilkes-Barre,” said Renata Engel, vice president for commonwealth campuses and executive chancellor. “Both proposals outline a vision for preserving the community-facing qualities of these properties while building on the educational impact the campuses have had for decades, and that’s an outcome we’re pleased to see reflected in each plan.”

HGC Development LLC, a subsidiary of the Huntsville Golf Club, plans to repurpose the approximately 57-acre, 17-building campus in Luzerne County as a multi-use site, including a hub for educational purposes — anchored by a planned partnership with Misericordia University — along with an event and conference venue complementary to the golf club.

“We see this as an opportunity to preserve something important to Northeastern Pennsylvania and maintain the current nature of the property,” said Angelo Terrana, attorney representing HGC Development LLC. “It offers new opportunities for an exciting future.”

Both campuses will remain open through the spring 2027 semester, with previously announced pathways and support for students and employees in place.

Penn State said discussions continue on the future uses for the remaining five closing campuses: DuBois, Fayette, Mont Alto, New Kensington and York.

“These agreements bring clarity about next steps for two communities, after a period of uncertainty,” said Mike Stefan, vice president for government and community relations. “For the remaining five closing campuses, our work with local communities and prospective partners continues, and we remain committed to identifying the path that’s right for each one.”

A Spotlight PA article published by the Times Leader on Sept. 14 reported on the potential campus sales.

The article stated that Pennsylvania lawmakers recently erased longstanding deed restrictions on the seven closing Penn State campuses, allowing the university to sell the entire properties to private buyers rather than return portions of the land to state control.

Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi recommended closing seven Commonwealth campuses in October 2025 after the university initially announced in February 2025 that it was considering the closures.

Bendapudi said that the time that the university “cannot sustain a viable Commonwealth Campus ecosystem without closing some campuses,” sighting declining enrollment, demographic shifts and financial pressures as some of the reason for the potential closures.