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WILKES-BARRE — Two men were arrested by law enforcement authorities who executed a search warrant at a residence in Wilkes-Barre related to a drug trafficking investigation early Thursday morning.

Rannie Lee Palmer, 40, and Ryley Lauren Blaine, 25, were arrested when local, county and federal authorities served the search warrant at 219 Barney St. at about 6 a.m., according to court records.

Methamphetamines and a firearm were found inside a safe in the residence, court records say.

During separate interviews, court records allege, Palmer and Blaine admitted to selling methamphetamine from the Barney Street residence.

Police in Kingston and Wilkes-Barre City were involved in the investigation and search.

Palmer and Blaine were arraigned by District Judge Joshua R. Moses on a felony count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Palmer and Blaine were jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $500,000 bail and $100,000 bail, respectively.