DUPONT — United Way of Wyoming Valley officially launched its annual campaign Thursday evening with its 2026 Campaign Kickoff, “Together, We Launch,” at The Venue in Dupont.
The event featured $50,000 in awards recognizing local nonprofits, educators and partner agency staff for their work in the Wyoming Valley.
The Greater Wyoming Valley YMCA received the $20,000 Impact Award, recognizing a United Way partner agency for exceptional collaboration, innovation and commitment to improving lives and strengthening the community.
Crystal Kotlowski of Volunteers of America received the $4,000 Possibility Award, recognizing her dedication to helping individuals, children and families in the Wyoming Valley. The award funding will benefit Volunteers of America.
Ryan Hettes, a teacher at Wyoming Valley West High School, received the $10,000 Bright Futures Award, sponsored by Power Engineering. The award recognizes an educator who inspires students, supports families and creates opportunities through education. The $10,000 award will go to the Wyoming Valley West School District.
“Mr. Hettes’ dedication to our students exemplifies exactly that spirit,” Wyoming Valley West School District said in announcing the award.
Dinner for Kids received the $10,000 People’s Choice Award, sponsored by Community Bank, N.A. The nonprofit was selected through voting by members of the community, with votes cast live at Thursday’s event counting double.
Dinner for Kids was one of five finalists for the award, along with Junior Achievement of Northeastern PA, Osterhout Free Library, The McGlynn Learning Center and the Commission on Economic Opportunity. The remaining four finalists also received awards.
United Way officials said sponsorship and ticket proceeds from the campaign kickoff will be invested directly back into the Wyoming Valley.
The United Way said the awards are part of its broader commitment to invest in the Wyoming Valley, with sponsorship and ticket proceeds from the campaign kickoff going directly back into the community to support local organizations and initiatives.
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