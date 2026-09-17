Luzerne County Council’s Act 13 Committee voted Thursday to recommend Marcellus Shale natural-gas earmarks for seven recreation and conservation projects. Shown, from left, are: Council members Steve Coslett and Patty Krushnowski; Council Clerk Sharon Lawrence; and Councilman Harry Haas.

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Luzerne County Council’s Act 13 Committee voted Thursday to recommend seven entities receive Marcellus Shale natural-gas funding for recreation and conservation projects.

The full council is set to discuss the recommendations at Tuesday’s work session and will likely vote on awards at its Oct. 13 meeting, said council Chairman Jimmy Sabatino.

A summary of the recommended projects and award amounts:

• SPCA of Luzerne County, New Hope Trails, $40,000

• Valley East Little League in Butler Township, fence safety project, $38,000

• Lehman Sanctuary, NEPA STEM nature science educational support, $40,000

• Plymouth Historical Society, tree removal and replacement beautification project, $5,030

• Forty Fort Borough, disc golf course expansion at Forty Fort Sports Complex, $39,000

• Luzerne County Historical Society, Swetland Homestead and Edward Darling House public access and site improvements, $40,000

• Hanover Recreation Club, handball park renovation, $28,000

The seven recommended projects would equal a total of $230,030 if they all were approved.

The county has received funding from natural gas drilling annually since the state authorized such allocations under Act 13 in 2012. Because excess funds have accrued, the council agreed to reactivate outside awards that have not been provided since 2018, earmarking a total of $240,000.

The committee sought ready-to-go projects that can be completed in full for $40,000 or less, with preference to those that did not already receive government funding assistance, said Committee Chairwoman Patty Krushnowski.

Committee members, including Steve Coslett and Harry Haas, performed extensive evaluations of all 23 applications and assessed them based on factors including how they enhance or improve recreation and/or conservation needs, benefit the public and ensure completion, Krushnowski said.Krushnowski said she was “floored” by the number of applicants, and the selection was difficult.

County officials will attempt to provide grants annually going forward, she said, urged unsuccessful applicants to apply again next year.

Coslett said the decision was “not easy” because there were many good projects.

He thanked his colleagues for their thorough analysis of all options.

“This was a lot of work,” Coslett said.

Krushnowski said more details about the recommended projects will be publicly released as part of the council’s upcoming review.

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Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.