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HANOVER TWP. — A Wilkes-Barre man charged with taking upskirt images of unsuspecting women is facing his third offense alleging he secretly took a video up a woman’s skirt inside a store in Hanover Township.

Hanover Township police in court records allege Charles Rogers, 47, of Park Avenue, was inside Dollar General at 800 Sans Souci Parkway when he knelt behind a woman and used his cellphone to take an eight-second video up her skirt on Aug. 6.

The woman was at the cash register when Rogers allegedly took the video.

When township police contacted the woman, she said she was unaware of the alleged incident.

Wilkes-Barre City police discovered the video recorded at the Hanover Township store when a search warrant was served on Rogers’ cellphone.

Rogers’ phone was seized following his arrest by Wilkes-Barre police for following a 12-year-old girl inside Sheetz on Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard and taking upskirt pictures of the child on Aug. 19, court records say.

Plains Township police in court records allege Rogers was inside a waiting room of Geisinger Wyoming Valley Orthopedic & Rehabilitation Center on East Mountain Boulevard when he took upskirt pictures of a woman at the receptionist desk on Aug. 20.

Hanover Township police charged Rogers with invasion of privacy and obscene materials. He was arraigned Friday by District Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz of Pittston and jailed without bail at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility as he was deemed a threat to the community.

Rogers was previously charged by Wilkes-Barre police and Plains Township police with invasion of privacy and obscene materials.