It’s at the lowest level in over 2 years

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At 3.7%, the Pennsylvania unemployment rate is once again below the U.S. rate, which remained unchanged at 4.1%.

Pennsylvania’s rate is two-tenths of a percentage point away from the June/July 2023 record low of 3.5%.

Jobs were up in August with three super-sectors hitting record high levels.

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) on Friday released its preliminary employment situation report for August 2026.

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was down two-tenths of a percentage point over the month to 3.7% in August, the lowest rate since May 2024.

The PA rate was four-tenths of a percentage point below the U.S. unemployment rate, which was unchanged over the month at 4.1%.

The Commonwealth’s unemployment rate has declined by seven-tenths of a percentage point from its August 2025 level of 4.4%.

The United States’ rate has declined two-tenths over the past 12 months.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force — the estimated number of residents working or looking for work — was up 8,000 over the month to a record high 6,659,000 in August.

Employment also rose to a record level, while unemployment dropped 11,000 over the month.

Pennsylvania’s total non-farm jobs rose 5,800 from July to 6,206,700 in August. Jobs increased over the month in seven of the 11 industry super-sectors.

The largest volume gain was in trade, transportation, and utilities — up 1,700. Three super-sectors — financial activities, education and health services, and leisure and hospitality — set new record high employment levels in August.

Over the year, jobs were up 34,600 with gains in seven of the 11 super-sectors. The largest volume gain from last August was in education & health services (+23,600).

Information is available on the L&I website at dli.pa.gov.

Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison. August 2026 data are preliminary and subject to revision.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.