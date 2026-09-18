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WILKES-BARRE — A Harveys Lake man who admitted to extorting a teenage girl for sex in exchange for giving her weed vapes and selling weed vapes to children was sentenced up to five years in state prison on Friday.

Avery Matthew Alexander, 20, address listed as Kunkle Road, was charged by Lehman Township police in April 2025, with providing weed vapes to a teenage girl for sex, according to court records.

The sexual encounters took place inside Alexander’s vehicle, court records say.

The girl told authorities she was put into contact with Alexander as she inquired about buying marijuana. When they met, she did not have any cash but Alexander gave her a weed vape in exchange for sex, court records say.

Police in the complaint say the girl described other times meeting Alexander in his vehicle where he threatened not to provided her with additional marijuana if she did not have sex with him.

Dallas Township police in court records say Alexander sold illicit drugs to middle-school aged children who became ill after consumption.

A search warrant was served at Alexander’s residence where police say they found nearly $10,000, quantities of THC wax, THC vape pens, marijuana, and psilocybin mushrooms.

Alexander apologized for his actions prior to being sentenced by Court of Common Pleas Judge David W. Lupas to two years, six months to five years in prison on charges of aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors, criminal use of communication facility, and two counts of possession of a small amount of marijuana. Alexander pled guilty to the charges June 15.

Alexander was also sentenced to serve three years of probation upon release from prison and is subject to lifetime registration of his address as a sexual offender under the state’s Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act.