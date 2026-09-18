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WILKES-BARRE — An out-of-court agreement was reached to allow Attorney Max C. Lubin to take a laptop computer to review discovery materials with an inmate inside the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

The agreement was reached minutes before Court of Common Pleas Judge David W. Lupas called the parties to hear the dispute on Friday.

Lubin previously filed a petition seeking a court order to take a laptop computer when he meets with his client, homicide suspect Jary Javier Fortuna, 33, to review discovery materials, notably video footage and recorded interrogations with detectives.

Lubin wrote in his petition that he was advised by LCCF officials he was not permitted to take a laptop computer inside the facility due to safety and corrections policies.

Just minutes before the judge called the case, Lubin met with LCCF Division Head of Corrections Services, Stan Fiedorczyk, where they privately discussed a compromise.

Lubin advised Lupas that an agreement was reached but expressed concerns about future meetings with incarcerated clients where a laptop is required to review discovery materials. Although LCCF provides a computer and a private room for attorneys to meet with incarcerated clients, Lubin said the facility’s computer may not be compatible with certain software.

Wilkes-Barre City police detectives allege in court records that Fortuna joined Fernando Bracero, 37, Jaime Knights, 65, Justice Flenory, 25, and Jose Rosario-Miranda, 31, and two others when they acted out a plan to retaliate against Scott Edward Knox, 33, who they wrongly believed was part of a drug rip hours earlier on May 7, 2024.

Knox suffered three stab wounds and died at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township.

Video footage of the attack upon Knox was played during Bracero’s trial held in June, when a jury convicted him of first-degree murder. Bracero was sentenced to life in prison without parole on Aug. 31.

Knights entered a no contest plea to third-degree murder, while Flenory pleaded guilty to third-degree murder. Knights and Flenory have not been sentenced.

An arrest warrant charging Rosario-Miranda remains active.

Fortuna’s trial on charges of criminal homicide, robbery, and criminal conspiracy is scheduled for early October before Lupas.