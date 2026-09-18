Nanticoke campus to be improved

Pennsylvania Secretary of Education Dr. Carrie Rowe speaks at a news conference recently in Scranton on the improvements in education the state has made. Gov. Josh Shapiro, right, looks on.

🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County Community College President John Yudichak this week thanked Gov. Josh Shapiro and the Luzerne County state legislative delegation for their support of a $1.1 million state investment in two capital improvement projects at LCCC’s Nanticoke campus.

The funding is part of more than $25.4 million in grants awarded to 14 community colleges by the Pennsylvania Department of Education to support facility improvements, modernize campus infrastructure and enhance learning environments.

“These state funds allow us to address critical infrastructure needs and ensure that our facilities continue to support affordable educational and workforce development pathways for our students and the communities we serve in northeastern Pennsylvania,” Yudichak said.

The $1.1 million in state capital funding will support two deferred-maintenance projects at LCCC:

• Lighting controls upgrades — $330,268: The project will replace obsolete lighting control systems in campus buildings to improve the college’s ability to manage building lighting and address maintenance needs.

• HVAC equipment replacement — $780,105: The project will replace aging HVAC equipment to address maintenance needs and improve the energy and operational efficiency of campus buildings.

The Pennsylvania Department of Education announced more than $25.4 million in grants to 14 community colleges across Pennsylvania to support facility improvements and upgrades.

“Community colleges open doors for Pennsylvanians at every stage of life, whether they are earning a first credential, preparing for a career, or continuing their education,” said Carrie Rowe, secretary of education. “When we invest in safe, modern facilities, we invest in the students who learn there, the educators who teach there, and the communities and employers that depend on them.”

Rowe said the funding will help community colleges invest in new facilities to serve emerging or current growth populations and meet high-priority workforce facility needs. It also will support major repairs and deferred maintenance, renovations and replacement of aging facilities that no longer meet programmatic demands, and Americans with Disabilities Act compliance projects based on formal action plans, code compliance and life-safety repairs.

“Community colleges are responsive to the educational needs of their local communities, providing a wide range of two-year associate degree and certificate programs in occupational and technical areas and enabling students in the arts, sciences and other professions to easily transfer to four-year institutions,” Rowe said. “Community colleges are at the forefront of developmental education, offering dual enrollment opportunities for high school students, workforce development and public safety training. Within their regional service areas, these institutions have expanded educational opportunities for individuals from all walks of life and contribute significantly to the economic, social and cultural development of their region.”

Local journalism matters, and your support makes it possible. You can help sustain this work by making a donation or choosing one of our subscription options. Subscribers enjoy valuable benefits, including full access to our e-edition, a reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.



Your support helps ensure independent, high-quality local news remains available today and for future generations. Thank you for standing with local journalism. Click for subscription offers.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.