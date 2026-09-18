From left: Joe Gusler, PA Building Trades Apprenticeship Coordinator; Warren Faust, NEPA Building Trades; John Yudichak, President, LCCC; Marissa Banker, Eastern PA Associated Builders and Contractors; Moncia Floyd, Deputy Director of Trades Futures; Dr. Tuesday Stanley, Pennsylvania Commission for Community Colleges.

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NANTICOKE — Luzerne County Community College marked National Tradesmen Day on Friday with the launch of its L3C Building & Construction Trade Apprenticeship Readiness Academy and its first annual Skilled Trade Career Fair.

The event at the James T. Atherton Gymnasium on LCCC’s Nanticoke campus brought together hundreds of students from area career and technical education schools, skilled trade organizations, industry representatives and educational partners.

“Today’s event represents an important step in bringing together educational partners at the state and national levels to develop a first-in-the-nation skilled trade educational ecosystem,” said John Yudichak, president of LCCC. “By comprehensively integrating CTC high schools and community colleges with industry-driven training standards, we can help produce the highly skilled workforce Pennsylvania needs to meet the growing demand for skilled trade professionals.”

The new academy is a partnership between LCCC, the Pennsylvania Commission for Community Colleges and TradesFutures. It will offer an Apprenticeship Readiness Program designed to give participants the foundational skills and knowledge needed to pursue and succeed in a registered apprenticeship in the construction industry.

TradesFutures developed the Multi-Craft Core Curriculum, or MC3, a 120-hour construction course that will be licensed to LCCC for use in its apprenticeship readiness programming.

The program is intended to help young people and adults pursue registered apprenticeships and careers in the building and construction trades.

“TradesFutures is proud to partner with Luzerne County Community College and the Pennsylvania Commission for Community Colleges to expand access to apprenticeship readiness opportunities,” said Monica Floyd, deputy director of TradesFutures.

Statewide partnership

The L3C academy is part of a statewide effort by the Pennsylvania Commission for Community Colleges and TradesFutures to expand access to skilled trade careers through community colleges, career and technical education schools and industry partnerships.

In May, the commission and TradesFutures announced a statewide partnership to implement the MC3 curriculum and apprenticeship readiness program model at all 15 Pennsylvania community colleges.

According to projections cited by the Pennsylvania Department of Education and Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry, Pennsylvania will need more than 300,000 skilled workers by 2030. Nearly 40% of the current skilled trades workforce is expected to retire within the next decade, while 9% of workers ages 19 to 24 are entering skilled trade professions, according to the release.

Tuesday Stanley, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Commission for Community Colleges, said the statewide partnership will help connect students and adult learners with career opportunities.

“Through our partnership with TradesFutures, Pennsylvania’s community colleges are helping build a statewide skilled trade workforce pipeline that connects students and adult learners with meaningful career opportunities,” Stanley said.

Career fair connects students with employers

Hundreds of students from area career and technical education schools attended the event as part of a campus tour and career fair.

Students met with representatives from trade organizations, contractors and workforce development groups and learned about careers in construction, electrical work, plumbing, carpentry and other skilled trades.

Representatives from TradesFutures, the Pennsylvania Building & Construction Trade Council, the NEPA Building & Construction Trade Council, Pennsylvania Associated Builders & Contractors, the Pennsylvania Commission for Community Colleges and local legislators also attended.

Dozens of union trade contractors and ABC-affiliated contractors participated, showcasing equipment, services and career opportunities.

“Events like this are essential to helping students understand the wide range of career opportunities available in the building and construction industry,” said Warren Faust, president of the NEPA Building & Construction Trade Council.

LCCC expands career training

LCCC launched its Career & Technology Academy in 2025, providing more than 4,000 career and technical education students in the college’s service area with opportunities to earn industry certifications or college credentials in the skilled trades tuition-free.

The program was supported by a $2 million investment from the Pennsylvania Department of Education in LCCC’s dual-credit innovation program.

The L3C academy builds on those efforts by introducing students and adult learners to registered apprenticeship opportunities in the building and construction trades.

“Registered apprenticeships provide individuals with the opportunity to learn a skilled trade through a combination of classroom instruction and hands-on, on-the-job training,” said Joe Gusler, apprenticeship coordinator for the Pennsylvania Building & Construction Trade Council.

National Tradesmen Day

National Tradesmen Day is observed annually on the third Friday of September and recognizes skilled professionals, including electricians, welders, plumbers and carpenters.

“National Tradesmen Day is an opportunity to recognize the dedication, skill, and craftsmanship of the professionals who help build our communities,” said Marissa Bankert of Pennsylvania Associated Builders & Contractors.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.