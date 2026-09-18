Gov. Josh Shapiro attended the ribbon cutting for Fidelity Bank’s new corporate headquarters in Scranton on Friday. The Shapiro Administration supported the restoration of the Scranton Electric Building with a $5 million RACP investment, highlighting the revitalization of a historic downtown landmark and Fidelity Bank’s continued investment in the region.

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Gov. Josh Shapiro this week delivered a keynote address at the AI Horizons 2026 Summit in Pittsburgh, discussing the potential of AI to reshape society, improve lives, and solve complex problems, while sounding the alarm on significant risks posed by the technology’s rapid advancement.

In calling for independent third-party oversight, greater transparency, and clear safety standards, the governor also emphasized the false choice between leading the world in AI or establishing appropriate regulations to ensure the safe and responsible use of AI.

Instead, he called for timely and responsible regulations that both protect the safety of Americans and allow for innovation.

Shapiro stops in Scranton

Shapiro attended the ceremonial ribbon cutting at the new Fidelity Bank Corporate Center with Fidelity President and CEO Dan Santaniello and Board Chairman Brian Cali, alongside elected leaders and community members.

The ceremony marked the reopening of the restored and renovated landmark Scranton Electric Building.

The total cost of the building’s renovation was approximately $30 million. To support the renovation, Fidelity received a total of $9 million through the Commonwealth’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP), including a $5 million RACP grant from the Shapiro Administration to complete exterior repairs, roof replacement, interior updates, and critical mechanical and electrical upgrades.

Shapiro was asked about the executive order President Donald Trump signed this week regarding the “rain tax.”

“We got a lot of local mayors here, we got a lot of local officials, including the county commissioner who just spoke,” Shapiro said. “I think they understand the law pretty well — that the president signing an executive order does not take away the local authority of a mayor, of a city council, of a county council.

“So the president can sign whatever photo ops he wants in the Oval Office. These decisions are going to continue to be made by local communities.

“I would just say, as chairman of the Chesapeake Bay Commission, we’ve worked closely with local communities, and as a result of their important work, we’ve been able to clean up the bay at a better rate than Pennsylvania has ever done.

“And so, I’m grateful to the leadership of these local communities, and I’ll continue to stand with them.”

$7M investment in SNAP

The Shapiro administration this week joined leadership from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives and business owners to announce the next step in the collaborative work to protect Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits from skimming and theft.

The 2026-27 budget includes a $7 million investment to modernize Pennsylvania’s SNAP program and transition to chip-enabled EBT cards, enhancing security of the cards and protecting Pennsylvanians who rely on SNAP to purchase food each month.

Seven states have started using chip-enabled EBT cards, and have reported lower rates of SNAP theft via skimming at a point-of-sale device.

Work to transition to the chip-enabled cards is currently underway, and PA DHS anticipates that cards will begin to be automatically mailed to SNAP recipients in starting in late Spring 2027. All SNAP recipients will receive a new, chip-enabled EBT card free of charge as part of this transition.

“SNAP is a lifeline that helps so many of our family, friends, and neighbors eat and stay healthy, and we want all Pennsylvanians to know and trust that their benefits will be there as they should be when they go to use their cards each month,” said Human Services Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh.

SNAP helps more than 1.7 million Pennsylvanians — primarily children, older adults, and people with disabilities — purchase food each month. The program helps improve health and supports local economies, food producers, retailers, and their work forces.

Around the country, criminals are using skimming equipment to “skim” EBT card numbers when a SNAP recipient swipes their card, quickly draining cards of funds, often right after those benefits are disbursed each month so as to maximize their profits.

SNAP and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) recipients can lock and unlock their EBT cards using the free and secure ConnectEBT app, available on Apple and GooglePlay app stores, or via the Connect EBT website. ConnectEBT is the only app authorized to safely lock or unlock EBT cards issued in Pennsylvania.

Information is available at dhs.pa.gov/scams.

Farmers, first responders: Remember reimbursements

Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity this reminded farmers and first responders to submit their Liquid Fuels Tax applications by the Sept. 30 deadline.

“Treasury works to get Liquid Fuels Tax payments issued to our hardworking farmers and brave first responders as soon as possible every year,” Garrity said. “I encourage claimants to file electronically for faster approvals and payments by this year’s deadline.”

Eligible farming operations and first responder agencies — including volunteer fire companies, ambulance providers and rescue squads incorporated as nonprofits – should have received application forms from Treasury’s Board of Finance and Revenue (BF&R).

Any eligible organizations that did not receive a form should call 717-787-6534 or email BFRLiquidFuels@patreasury.gov.

Electronic applications, which are preferred, must be received by Sept. 30. If an entity chooses to file a paper application, it must be postmarked by that date.

To file electronically, claimants can send completed forms and required documents to BFRLiquidFuels@patreasury.gov or simply upload them to Treasury’s website at patreasury.gov/bfr.

Applicants must submit actual receipts that include the date, location, fuel type, price per gallon and total amount paid. Vendor payments must be presented on their letterhead and verify that all Pennsylvania liquid fuels taxes have been paid. Receipts remain in BF&R’s files and are not returned to applicants.

Fuels eligible for refund include unleaded gasoline and on-road, clear diesel used for machinery and vehicle operations. For farmers, eligible fuel must have been purchased within a 25-mile radius of an entity’s operations. Applications are not accepted for dyed diesel.

Other groups who may be eligible for Liquid Tax Fuels reimbursement include political subdivisions, non-public schools and non-profit schools. The deadline for these groups to apply is March 31. Applications for these groups will be sent the last week of December.

For information, visit patreasury.gov/bfr.

Shoulder work requires lane restrictions

There will be passing lane restrictions/closures on Interstate 81 northbound in Luzerne County between Nuangola (Exit 159) and Nanticoke/South Cross Valley Expressway (Exit 164) beginning Monday, Sept. 21, through Wednesday, Sept. 23, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for shoulder brushing and cleanup.

When encountering a work zone, PennDOT asks motorists to drive the posted speed limit, turn on your headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers, and avoid all distractions. In high-traffic locations, motorists are encouraged to use both lanes of travel to the merge point and take turns merging into the open lane.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA.com.

511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.