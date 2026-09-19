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WILKES-BARRE — The Cost of Living Index (COLI) is published quarterly by the Council for Community and Economic Research.

It examines more than 250 regions of the U.S. and the cost of six categories — housing, utilities, grocery items, transportation, healthcare, and miscellaneous goods and services.

The Institute collects and shares this data for the Northeast Pennsylvania region.

“The Institute joins organizations across the country in gathering local cost data for the Cost of Living Index,” said Jill Avery-Stoss, President & CEO of The Institute. “We collect the average price for a variety of goods and services, which can then be compared to either other regional data, or national benchmarks. This data is useful for families and businesses when they are looking to relocate or expand to a new region of the country.”

Avery-Stoss said this index compares a variety of local metrics to the national benchmark of 100. During the first quarter of 2026, NEPA maintained an overall lower cost of living with COLI scores of 88.1 in Lackawanna County, 87.4 in Luzerne County, and 89.1 in Wayne County.

Luzerne County currently has the lowest overall cost of living among the three. All three counties remain below the national average, and they are significantly lower than those in other Pennsylvania metro areas, such as Allentown at 101.8, Reading at 100.0, Harrisburg at 100.8, and Philadelphia at 105.2.

Despite significant increases in home values and rental rates since 2020, Avery-Stoss said housing costs in the region are still considered more affordable than such costs in other areas throughout the U.S.

Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Wayne counties score 58.1, 58.6, and 74.3 points below the national average, respectively. All three counties have experienced an increase from their 2025 housing cost scores.

Avery-Stoss said residents do face higher-than-average costs for utilities and transportation, however. Utility costs are rated identically in Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Wayne Counties, each at 106.2. Transportation costs, which include gas prices and auto maintenance, are also elevated, with indexes of 106.0 in Lackawanna County, 108.6 in Luzerne County, and 99.0 in Wayne County.

“Grocery costs remain just below the national average, with index values of 98.1 in Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties, and 97.7 in Wayne County,” Avery-Stoss said. “The index examines the cost for a variety of common purchases, including the price per pound of several types of meats, eggs, coffee, fresh produce, and other miscellaneous groceries.”

Avery-Stoss said healthcare costs in Pennsylvania rank below the national average in every data collection area, with the highest score belonging to Philadelphia (98.8), the lowest score belonging to Allentown (88.9), and the three counties comparable to Harrisburg (95.7) and Reading (93.8), with Lackawanna County scoring 94.6, Luzerne County scoring 97.1, and Wayne County scoring 96.9.

Miscellaneous expenses — which include items like haircuts, toiletries, and clothing — are above the national average in Lackawanna County (100.1), but below in Luzerne County (96.2), and Wayne County (90.5).

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.