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WILKES-BARRE — State officials say changes in emergency management at the federal level will make it harder to receive federal aid in the future and could leave communities vulnerable in the aftermath of a disaster.

Executive Order 2026-04, signed earlier this year by Gov. Josh Shapiro, provides the road map for state government to support Pennsylvanians and build resilience in our communities.

Earlier this week, the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) hosted the first quarterly meeting of the Emergency Readiness Advisory Group — which was established by Executive Order 2026-04.

“While the federal government is erecting barriers and changing its role in responding to emergencies, I signed an Executive Order to establish a new task force of leaders to help fill the gaps — and I just left their first-ever meeting to thank everyone for their hard work and commitment to keeping Pennsylvanians safe,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “Here in Pennsylvania, we act fast when the safety of our communities is on the line. And this group will work to ensure that state and local leaders have the resources they need to prepare for, respond to, and recover from future disasters regardless of what the federal government does.”

PEMA Director Randy Padfield said the meeting of the Emergency Readiness Advisory Group is just one of many planning and preparedness activities that the Shapiro Administration is taking to ensure that state government is ready to respond before, during and after an emergency.

“When more than 20 state agencies and offices pull together like this, it really strengthens our whole‑of‑government effort to keep Pennsylvanians safe and support our emergency management partners across the state,” Padfield said.

This week’s meeting provided state agency leaders with the opportunity to share feedback on how changes in policy and fiscal support from the federal government impact both day-to-day and emergency operations.

The group also began working on one of the first priorities from Executive Order 2026-04 — the creation of the Commonwealth Surge Workforce — a group of employees from across the Commonwealth who can be temporarily reassigned to support PEMA’s disaster recovery efforts on an as-needed basis. Group members will identify opportunities and develop the associated plans, policies, procedures, and training needed to build a greater surge workforce in anticipation of assuming more responsibility for emergency management functions for future disasters.

Executive Order 2026-04 also includes these other directives:

• PEMA, working with all state agencies under the Governor’s jurisdiction, will identify changes needed to existing state laws and policies, develop new plans as needed, update policies or procedures as required, and identify efficiencies to ensure Pennsylvania is well positioned to assume greater responsibility for disaster preparedness, response, and recovery functions in the future.

• State agencies — including PEMA and the Department of General Services – will review current contracts for products and services, make recommendations on any additional contracts that may be needed to support disaster response and simplify emergency management policies and procedures to ensure the Commonwealth has the capacity it needs to respond and recover as efficiently as possible in anticipation of reduced federal support.

• Establish the Emergency Readiness Advisory Group, comprised of leaders from key state agencies and led by Director Padfield, to review all recommendations contained in the FEMA Review Council report which was released in May, determine strategies to ensure Pennsylvania has the needed resources and capabilities to respond to future disasters, and provide recommendations to the governor.

Rep. Meuser votes to require state agencies to work with Justice Department to fight fraud

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, this week voted in favor of H.R. 10326 — the Preventing Rip-Offs and Obtaining Oversight of Funds (PROOF) Act — legislation that would require state agencies administering federally funded programs to work with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to combat taxpayer fraud.

Specifically, Rep. Meuser said this legislation would require state agencies to give the DOJ access to vital data to help track down anyone defrauding federally funded programs and require state attorneys general to support fraud investigations. By increasing coordination between state and federal authorities, this legislation would help prosecutors recover stolen taxpayer money.

Over the past two years, Meuser said federal authorities have uncovered major fraud schemes across the country, including a Los Angeles-area hospice scheme in which defendants fraudulently billed Medicare nearly $16 million and were ordered to pay more than $29 million in restitution.

In Minneapolis, Meuser said federal prosecutors have pursued childcare and child-nutrition fraud, including the $250 million Feeding Our Future scheme that diverted more than $240 million in federal funds intended to feed children.

In Philadelphia, Meuser said the DOJ announced this past August that it had charged 19 defendants in alleged Medicaid and Medicare home health care schemes involving more than $4 million in fraudulent claims.

Meuser said the Government Accountability Office estimates that the federal government loses between $233 billion and $521 billion annually to fraud.

“From Los Angeles to Philadelphia and Minneapolis, fraudsters have been stealing billions of dollars from federally funded programs,” Meuser said. “Unfortunately, some state governments have failed to cooperate with federal authorities to uncover the full scale of the problem. The PROOF Act will require state officials to comply fully with federal fraud investigations and provide records for programs like Medicaid, SNAP, unemployment insurance, and other federally funded programs.

Meuser said the PROOF Act passed the U.S. House on Sept. 16, by a vote of 217-207.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.