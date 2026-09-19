Memorial walk unlocks memories from ’80s, ’90s

A photo display titled ‘Vinnie: From All “Walks” of Life’ showcases memories of the late Vincent Madl during the Vinnie Memorial Mall Walk on Saturday at the Wyoming Valley Mall in Wilkes-Barre. The display featured family photographs spanning decades, alongside information about donating to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network in his memory.

Participants gather in Center Court at the Wyoming Valley Mall for a trivia competition during the Vinnie Memorial Mall Walk on Saturday in Wilkes-Barre.

Participants make their way through the Wyoming Valley Mall during the Vinnie Memorial Mall Walk on Saturday in Wilkes-Barre.

Brenda Brislin of Nanticoke poses in front of a retro-themed display during the Vinnie Memorial Mall Walk on Saturday at the Wyoming Valley Mall in Wilkes-Barre. The event honored the late Vincent Madl, affectionately known as ‘Vinnie the mall walker,’ and benefited the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

Mike Brogan, left, cousin of the late Vincent Madl, celebrates winning first place in the Vinnie look-alike contest Saturday at the Wyoming Valley Mall in Wilkes-Barre. The contest was part of the ’80s/’90s Vinnie Memorial Walk, which honored the longtime mall walker and benefited the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

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WILKES-BARRE — With jangling keys in hand, participants took a lap around the Wyoming Valley Mall on Saturday in honor of one of the region’s beloved community figures, Vincent Madl, better known to generations of shoppers as “Vinnie the Mall Walker.”

The mall hosted an ’80s/’90s Vinnie Memorial Walk on Saturday, bringing together family members and community residents who fondly remembered the Nanticoke man, who died in 2021.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, an organization dedicated to advancing research, supporting patients, and raising awareness of pancreatic cancer.

For years, Vinnie was a familiar sight at the Wyoming Valley Mall. With his unmistakable ring of jingling keys, he walked the mall’s corridors, becoming a recognizable figure to shoppers and employees alike.

Saturday’s event celebrated that legacy with a nostalgic walk, a Vinnie look-alike contest, trivia, vintage vendors, and displays of old mall signage and photos.

For Vinnie’s niece and goddaughter, Shannon Alger, the event was a chance to remember an uncle whose personality left a lasting impression on those who knew him.

“It’s just a really good cause,” Alger said. “It’s nice that (this event) is getting so many people together and everybody can do it.”

Alger said her uncle loved walking, and it was meaningful to see the community turn out to remember him.

“Everybody locally knew him,” she said. “It’s just nice that everybody was able to come out and support [Pancreatic Cancer Action Network].”

Asked what she remembered most fondly about her uncle, Alger didn’t hesitate.

“His sense of humor,” she said. “He was just always the fun uncle.”

Among those participating Saturday was Vinnie’s cousin, Mike Brogan, who took first place in the event’s Vinnie look-alike contest.

For Brogan, the walk was more than an opportunity to dress like his cousin. It was a chance to revisit memories dating back decades.

We used to do this when I was a kid, before I left to join the military,” Brogan said. “We always used to walk the mall. I can give you his whole route.”

According to Brogan, Vinnie had his routine down to a science.

“He’d have it down to 30 minutes,” Brogan recalled, explaining that his cousin would watch the time and adjust the pace accordingly.

Brogan said Vinnie typically arrived at the mall around 5:45 p.m. and stayed until approximately 9. Even after Brogan left for military service in 1986, he could count on finding his cousin continuing the familiar routine whenever he returned home.

Walking was initially a way for Vinnie to exercise and lose weight, Brogan said. At one point, he even walked from his home in Nanticoke to the mall before completing his usual laps.

After losing the weight, Vinnie returned to driving, but his love for walking the mall remained.

“He just loved this place,” Brogan said.

That affection, Brogan believes, is part of what made his cousin such a memorable figure in the community.

As the years passed, Vinnie’s routine became a shared memory for people who may never have known him personally but recognized him from their own visits to the mall.

Brogan said events like Saturday’s walk help preserve those memories, particularly as the community changes and familiar faces disappear.

“We tend to start remembering stuff that we lost after it’s gone,” he said.

He recalled a group of about give people who once walked the mall together. Some have since died, moved away, or became too ill to participate, but Brogan said they still remember Vinnie and have shared information about the memorial event.

“It’s a good thing that people remember him,” he said.

For Wyoming Valley Mall management, the memorial walk was also an opportunity to celebrate the mall’s role as a gathering place for the community.

General Manager Joseph Ohrin and Assistant General Manager Breanna Yashkus said the event reflected the mall’s efforts to reconnect with the people who made it part of their lives.

“We’re really focused on community,” Yashkus said. “We have a really awesome community, and that’s something that other malls just don’t have.”

The event began with a lap around the mall, followed by a look-alike contest in the Center Court, where Vinnie’s family selected the winners.

Attendees were also invited to enjoy ’80s and ’90s trivia, retail history, and Wyoming Valley Mall trivia hosted by Trivia Master Brad. Vintage vendors offered nostalgic merchandise throughout the mall’s common areas, while displays of historic mall photos and signage offered a glimpse into the shopping center’s past.

Yashkus said Vinnie and his distinctive keys were something that brought people together, making a memorial walk a fitting way to revisit the mall’s roots.

Ohrin reflected on how an ordinary routine could turn someone into a recognizable local personality.

“I think it’s really cool that a guy minding his own business, you know, just being true to himself, really kind of became a local character,” he said.

The mall’s management team also hopes events like the memorial walk will encourage residents to rediscover the shopping center.

Yashkus said the mall has several changes planned and a full schedule of community events for the remainder of the year.

Saturday’s walk offered a reminder that the mall’s significance extends beyond its storefronts. For generations of Wyoming Valley residents, it has also been a place to exercise, socialize, spend time with family, and encounter familiar faces.

And for Vinnie’s family, seeing those familiar corridors filled with people remembering him was a meaningful tribute to a man who simply loved to walk.

“He was a great guy,” Brogan said. “He was an awesome guy.”