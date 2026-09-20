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WILKES-BARRE — Jim Boscov, nephew of the late Al Boscov, said his uncle had a deep, genuine appreciation of the arts, and he valued the community of Wyoming Valley and Northeastern Pennsylvania.

“His deep appreciation and concern gave him the energy to cobble together the funding to take a run-down theater and transform it into what is now the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts,” said Boscov, CEO of Boscov’s.

“That facility changed the city.”

Boscov recalled how his uncle galvanized the community by bringing together representatives from all over to get the project off the ground and guide it to completion.

“And to see how the Kirby Center itself has performed over the decades, bringing together people of all ages to enjoy programming that features all extensions of arts and entertainment for every demographic,” Boscov said. “It’s brought vibrancy to the city with long-lasting positive effects.”

Boscov said he recalls the opening of the Kirby Center in September 1986 and how excited he and his Uncle Al were to see the bright lights of the venue turned on and people walking through the doors.

“Uncle Al believed that anything that contributed to the vitality of the city was good for the city — and great for the downtown,” Boscov said. “He was dedicated to the arts, and he did not want the building to continue to deteriorate. He was proud to have played such a role in reviving something that was in danger of disappearing.”

On opening night in 1986, Jim Boscov said his Uncle Al was probably the happiest person at the event.

“He knew the project was done right,” Boscov said. “And the leadership at the Kirby Center has continued to do a great job to bring great performances and events to the downtown.”

Executive Director comments

Joell Yarmel, executive director at the Kirby Center, said the same community that came together to renovate the building and reopen the doors is the one that keeps the doors open year after year.

“What is so beautiful to me is that this community is the very reason the F.M. Kirby Center exists today,” Yarmel said. “Members of STOP — Save The Old Paramount — came together to save this building, and Al Boscov led the charge, blazing the trail for us to produce and promote the arts in downtown Wilkes-Barre.”

In October 2025, Yarmel said The Institute reported that the F.M. Kirby Center generated a $16 million economic impact in the area.

“Those results illustrate the important role our organization plays in downtown Wilkes-Barre and throughout the community,” Yarmel said. “But the value of the F.M. Kirby Center goes far beyond the numbers. We are an economic driver for downtown Wilkes-Barre, but we are also a place where people come together, where children experience the arts for the first time, where families create memories, and where our community can experience world-class entertainment right here at home.

“It’s in those moments that we are reminded why we’re here, and why we always will be.”

Yarmel said she and her staff continue to expand the opportunities they provide for children at the F.M. Kirby Center. For more than 20 years, the Kirby Center has presented the Laux Young People’s Theater Series, offering five educational and entertaining stage productions each year.

“For more than a decade, we have been proud to offer this series free of charge, ensuring that cost is never a barrier to experiencing live theater,” Yarmel said.

This past summer, that commitment took a step further by partnering with the United Way of Wyoming Valley to create Camp United, a free summer camp held every Tuesday at the F.M. Kirby Center.

Yarmel said local organizations generously volunteered their time to provide the children with engaging educational and recreational activities, and each week concluded with a free movie, made possible through the generosity of Honesdale National Bank.

“Programs like these are possible because of the incredible generosity of our community,” Yarmel said. “Our donors continue to support our ideas and our vision for serving local families, and they trust us to be good stewards of their contributions.

“That trust allows us to continue finding new and meaningful ways to open our doors to children and families throughout our community.”

Yarmel said that being the executive director of the F.M. Kirby Center is by far the highlight of her career.

“It’s an honor that I sometimes can’t quite wrap my head around,” she said. “When I think about all of the people who have given countless hours, dollars, creativity, and passion to an organization that truly serves our community and reaches far beyond it, it’s almost overwhelming to comprehend.”

Yarmel said she also thinks about every leader who came before her and the tremendous responsibility they carried to ensure that the Kirby Center remained strong and meaningful to the community.

“They are always in the back of my mind, reminding me that we have a responsibility to make the best decisions for our donors, our audience, our community, and the future of this incredible theater,” Yarmel said. “Moments like our 40th anniversary make me pause and reflect on just how far we’ve come. They make me believe that we’re doing something right, and they make me incredibly excited about what the next 40 years can bring.”

The Kirby family support

S. Dillard Kirby, of the F.M. Kirby Foundation, said it was Al Boscov who convinced Kirby’s father to make a philanthropic investment in the renovation of the old Paramount Theater into what became the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts.

“Well, of course, it was the highly engaging and convincing Al Boscov who illuminated my Dad to the fact that this would be a wonderful philanthropic investment for the immediate vitality of Wilkes-Barre and the broader community,” Kirby said. “I saw first-hand communications between Boscov and my Dad in the months leading up to the renovation and dedication of the Center and in the years that followed. Boscov’s stewardship of the project and the communities’ support was stupendous.”

Kirby said it might not be well known, but Boscov offered the naming in light of the family’s support for the area over many years, not as a pitch for new funding for the Center.

“And he also asked my Dad to accept the role of Honorary Chair without a hitch attached,” Kirby said. “But Dad made sure that the Foundation came through with a significant gift in late 1986 — after the Center had opened and the rest, as they say, represents a wonderful 40-year partnership.”

Kirby offered a note that Al Boscov sent to Dillard Kirby’s father in October 1986.

“Although a month has passed since its first opening, the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts remains the star of the community,” Boscov wrote. “And, Fred, I assure you the Kirby is being maintained in a style that would please a Marine Corps Sergeant. Please come and join us at our Victory Party on November 10. I assure you, it will be fun, and like chicken soup, fun can cure a lot of ills! Love, Al.”

Dillard Kirby said his parents attended the victory party. Dillard Kirby said he will attend the 40th Anniversary event on Saturday, Sept. 19.

Joe Nardone Sr., promoter, comments

Joe Nardone, who has promoted many shows over the years at the Kirby Center, said Northeast Pennsylvania is very proud to have a performing arts center in the heart of downtown Wilkes-Barre.

”The F.M. Kirby Center has been providing all types of entertainment for 40 years and more,” Nardone said. “We must all thank Al Boscov, for if it weren’t for Mr. Boscov, we would not have the F.M. Kirby Center. Mr. Boscov was the driving force to raise the millions of dollars necessary to bring this amazing venue to reality. I remember Mr. Boscov as a very friendly, persuasive person who you could not say ‘no’ to. Thank you, Mr. Boscov and The Kirby Foundation.”

Al Boscov passed away in 2017.

Nardone said the Kirby Center is a driving force in bringing thousands of people to downtown Wilkes-Barre to see events that appeal to all.

”I have promoted many, many concerts at the Kirby Center over the years, and the key ingredient to the 40 years of success of this wonderful venue has been the executive directors and their staffs who have made it a pleasure to produce all types of concerts — rock, ethnic, children’s, classical, movies and more.”

Nardone said the Kirby Center’s executive directors and their staff are the “behind-the-scenes” people you rarely see, but without their professional expertise in running a successful venue, it would not have succeeded over the past 40 years.

“My hat is off to all of them,” Nardone said. “They were always there when I needed them and, I’m sure, for all other promoters. That’s the magic and how I feel about the success of our F.M. Kirby Center. Here’s wishing another successful run for the future.”

The early days

What is now the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts began in 1938 as the Comerford Theatre. In 1949, new ownership renamed it the Paramount Theater, and the Comerford moved to another location on Public Square.

Over those 88 years — the past 40 as the Kirby Center — the venue has been the cultural center for Luzerne County, with numerous shows, concerts, political events, graduations, kids’ programs and other events, including a cow auction.

Major political figures have used the Kirby for events, including President George W. Bush, Sen. John Kerry, Sen. John McCain, Gen. Colin Powell, former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, and Secretary of State Madeleine Albright.

During the 30th anniversary of the Kirby Center’s opening, Al Boscov said that as soon as he purchased his store in 1980, he knew something had to be done with the old theater.

“We felt it could be a wonderful new center, but more than that, we felt it could play a very important part in bringing the downtown back to life,” Boscov said in 2016.

Boscov said it wasn’t difficult to raise the money needed to renovate the building.

“All the other businesses and people in Wilkes-Barre shared our vision of bringing something special downtown,” he said. “Everybody wanted to see this through. I was proud to be involved.”

Times Leader support

Times Leader Media Group Publisher Kerry Miscavage:

“Forty years ago, the Times Leader helped champion a vision for downtown Wilkes-Barre that became the Kirby Center.

“Through the leadership of Richard Connor and many dedicated community members, our organization played a meaningful role in the fundraising effort that brought this landmark to life.

“We are proud of that legacy as we continue to share the Kirby Center successes with our community today.”

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.