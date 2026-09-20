FM Kirby Center celebrates 40 years

Mary Hepner of Bear Creek, left, and Carol Poggi of Kingston chat during the Kirby Center 40th Anniversary celebration on Saturday.

David Maul of Hunlocks Creek, left, and Al Clemonts of Wilkes-Barre chat during the cocktail hour at the Kirby Center’s 40th Anniversary celebration on Saturday.

Michelle Nackley of Harveys Lake, left, and Nancy Dymond of Dallas laugh during the cocktail hour during the Kirby Center’s 40th Annniversary celebration on Saturday.

Shelly Weiss of Plymouth Township, left, and Carol Poggi of Kingston chat during the cocktail hour at the Kirby Center’s 40th Anniversary celebration on Saturday.

Drew Taylor and Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo chat during the cocktail hour at the Kirby Center 40th Anniversary celebration on Saturday.

🔊 Listen to this

All 700 lights glowed brightly under the marquee, lighting up the red carpet underneath that led into the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts.

The event was a “Who’s Who” of the Wyoming Valley, reminiscent of its grand opening night on Sept. 19, 1986 — welcoming hundreds of community supporters to celebrate its 40th anniversary on Saturday night with a free event and special documentary screening of “The Diamond of Downtown.”

Resilience was a keyword of the night, both in spoken word and through imagery of the building’s life that dated back to its start as The Comerford in the 1930’s.

The lobby of the F.M. Kirby Center was filled as attendees mingled with each other, took photos, enjoyed appetizers, and viewed enlarged images showing highlights of the the 40 years of the Kirby.

Neil Prisco, director of marketing, said the event and screening would give a unique view into the history of the Kirby. He also noted that a new mural was also unveiled in the back of the building commemorating the anniversary earlier in the week.

“People get to see a behind the scenes look of the Kirby they’ve never seen before.” he said. “It’s a community building, the community rallied to save this place.”

Prisco added that not only did the community come together to save the building, but that it has since transformed into an economic pillar of the downtown. When people come to see a Kirby event, they visit local eateries, hotels, and more, he said. A 2025 report from The Institute said the F.M. Kirby Center generated a $14 million economic impact.

Prisco and his team spent the last year developing “The Diamond of Downtown.” The film features 45 interviews from past and active employees, media outlets and personalities, journalists, community, and business leaders.

“This documentary has been a labor of love, but we’ve learned so much putting this together,” Prisco said.

Standing in the lobby shortly before the screening S. Dillard Kirby, of the F.M. Kirby Foundation, said the celebration is a testament to the dedication of Kirby’s volunteers and staff.

Kirby continued that the center has seen its share of ups and downs, including economic downturns, floods and even pandemics. But each time the center found a way back.

“This organization should be very proud of the Kirby Center, because they made it possible,” he said.

As attendees began to find their seats for the screening, ushers handed out a Times Leader insert, available in Sunday’s paper, that featured various articles and donor information about the F.M Kirby center. As the house lights dimmed and a spotlight hit the stage, executive director Joell Yarmel stepped out to address the crowd.

“40 years ago at this moment, on this stage, Fred Morgan Kirby and Al Boscov were on this stage,” she said of the original opening night. “Tonight is a testament to who they are.”

The film encapsulated the history of the building, challenges, and triumphs throughout the decades until present-day. It was constructed as the Comerford in 1938 before transforming into the Paramount in the 1940s.

The Paramount faced floods, changes in ownership, and a dire financial outlook before the community rallied together as STOP (Save The Old Paramount) in the 1980s, and, with Al Boscov leading the charge, raised enough funds to save the structure and restore the building to its original glory.

On Sept. 19, 1986, it would hold a sold-out grand reopening as the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts.

The film would continue to highlight notable acts and events, walk viewers through a day in the life of staff, discuss challenges as the F.M Kirby Center and highlight their youth educational programming.

The F.M Kirby Center for the Arts is listed on the National Register of Historic Buildings.

“The Diamond of Downtown” concluded in a standing ovation from the crowd.

Sugar Notch resident Mary Ann Bodzio recalled traveling on a bus from Hazleton as a child to see a show at The Paramount with her mother. She heard about the event from a friend, and they decided to attend.

“There’s so much I didn’t know about the theatre. It’s interesting,” she said after the screening.

John Cardoni, who was the technical director of the Kirby’s opening night in 1986 and is now the general manager of the Scranton Cultural Center, applauded the documentary and the dedication of the center’s staff and volunteers.

“I think Neil and Joelle and the team have done a remarkable job,” he said, noting that the documentary (which he was also featured in) brought back memories of his time here.

Cardoni was hired just 20 days before the opening, he said, adding that there’s something special about smaller, intimate theaters like the F.M. Kirby center that make its guests feel like they are part of a family.

As attendees left the Kirby Center and walked over to Franklin’s for the after-party Yarmel thanked her team for what they helped accomplish.

“We wanted to repeat the opening of 1986, where we had a sold-out crowd and everyone came out dressed in their best evening attire and were excited to see the Kirby,” she said. “I think we did that tonight, I could not feel more proud.”