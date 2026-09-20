24th annual Dallas Harvest Festival held Sunday

Handmade goat milk soaps, lotions, and other skincare products from Irish Blue are displayed during the 24th annual Dallas Harvest Festival at the Dallas High School on Sunday. Owner Darlene Pearson makes her products using milk from her own herd of 11 goats.

Festivalgoers visit food trucks offering gyros, Greek salads, and other fare during the 24th annual Dallas Harvest Festival at Dallas High School on Sunday. Despite the rainy weather, visitors enjoyed a variety of food, local vendors, and family-friendly entertainment.

Visitors browse handmade goods and seasonal decorations beneath vendor tents during the 24th annual Dallas Harvest Festival at the Dallas High School on Sunday. Despite steady rain, families came out to enjoy local vendors, food, live entertainment, and activities throughout the afternoon.

Dallas resident Kristen Fath browses handmade crocheted creations with her family during the 24th annual Dallas Harvest Festival at the Dallas High School on Sunday. Fath, who attended the festival as a child, now enjoys sharing the annual tradition with her own children.

Musicians perform on the main stage during the 24th annual Dallas Harvest Festival at the Dallas High School on Sunday. Despite steady mist and overcast skies, the festival welcomed visitors for an afternoon of live entertainment, food, local vendors, and family-friendly activities.

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DALLAS TWP. — A steady mist hung over the Back Mountain on Sunday, but a little rain wasn’t enough to keep the community from gathering for one of its favorite fall traditions.

The 24th annual Dallas Harvest Festival brought families, local artisans, food vendors, and entertainers to the Dallas High School for an afternoon celebrating the season and the community that has supported the event for more than two decades.

Despite the gray skies, festivalgoers made their way through rows of vendors, sampled food, and enjoyed live entertainment while children explored the festival’s Kids’ Corner and other activities.

Dallas Township Supervisor Liz Martin, who helps organize the festival, said the event has grown considerably since its beginnings in 2003.

“We are a gathering of the community,” Martin said.

The festival was originally held on Main Street in Dallas before moving to Dallas High School in 2017. What began as a celebration centered on Dallas has since expanded to welcome residents from across the Back Mountain and beyond.

Martin said this year’s festival had approximately 80 vendors registered, including food vendors, although the rainy weather affected some participation. The event typically draws between 5,000 and 6,000 visitors in a single day.

For Martin, the festival is about more than welcoming the fall season. It’s an opportunity to bring neighbors together while supporting the farmers, artisans, and small businesses that make up the region.

The festival offered something for nearly every age and interest, with live music and performances on a large stage, a Kids’ Corner featuring crafts and activities, a touch-a-truck display, and plenty of food.

For Dallas resident Kristen Fath, the Kids’ Corner was reason enough to bring her two young children out despite the dreary weather.

“My kids, for the Kids’ Corner,” Fath said when asked what brought her family to the festival. “They love to do the crafts and reading books.”

Fath has attended the festival with her children for the past three or four years, but her connection to the event goes back much further.

She remembers attending as a child herself, when the festival was still held in the center of Dallas.

Now, she gets to share that tradition with her own children.

Fath said she enjoys seeing the handmade creations offered by vendors, trying the food, and taking advantage of the activities available for children.

Among the vendors sharing their creations Sunday was Darlene Pearson, owner of Irish Blue, a small business that makes goat milk beauty products.

Pearson makes her products at home using milk from her own goats. She has 11, whose photos and names were on display at her booth.

This was Pearson’s second year participating in the Dallas Harvest Festival, and she said her experience last year made returning an easy decision.

The festival gives her an opportunity to connect with customers, introduce people to her products, and spend time with fellow vendors who put considerable effort into their work.

Even with the damp weather, Pearson said the festival remained an enjoyable experience.

She described it as a family-friendly event with good food, music, and an opportunity for visitors to support the people behind locally made products.

Her products are also available through Etsy and local retailers, and customers can follow Irish Blue on Facebook and Instagram.

Throughout the afternoon, visitors could browse handmade goods, visit food trucks and vendors, listen to local performers, and enjoy the kind of small-town gathering that has become a fixture of the Back Mountain’s fall calendar.

Martin said the festival’s timing, traditionally falling between the Luzerne County Fair and the Bloomsburg Fair, gives residents another opportunity to enjoy the season.

And with next year’s event marking the festival’s 25th anniversary, organizers already have another milestone to look forward to.

For now, Sunday’s celebration offered a familiar reminder that the Dallas Harvest Festival is about more than the weather, the food, or the changing seasons.

It’s about the community that keeps coming back.