It is available for EV chargers

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The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation this week announced that it will direct $32 million in federal investments to build electric vehicle (EV) chargers in the eastern region of Pennsylvania as part of the Community Charging phase of the federal National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program.

The announcement further strengthens the Commonwealth’s role as the national leader in the NEVI program following similar recent investments in the Central, Southeast, and Western regions.

Applications will be accepted until March 12, 2027.

Through the Community Charging funding rounds, the PennDOT is directing more than $100 million total in federal funding to build public EV charging stations in Pennsylvania communities, in addition to the $58 million already invested in the Commonwealth’s Alternative Fuel Corridors (AFCs) and Corridor Connections.

Last week, the Shapiro Administration opened the 50th NEVI-funded EV charging station at Sheetz on Linglestown Road in Harrisburg — nearly double the number that any other state has opened. Additionally, 38 more stations are in various stages of planning and construction.

“With this investment, the Shapiro Administration has opened EV charger funding for every Pennsylvania community,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “Charger accessibility is the most critical element of EV adoption. We’re excited to be on the forefront of providing that for PA travelers.”

Since Pennsylvania’s first NEVI station opened in December 2023, NEVI-funded charging stations in Pennsylvania have supported over 146,000 charging sessions, over 17.3 million estimated miles driven, and reduced CO2 emissions by more than 3,700 metric tons.

Community Charging funding is being made available by region: Southeast, East, Central, and West. The East region consists of Adams, Berks, Carbon, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Northampton, Perry, Pike, Schuylkill, Wayne and York counties. Local transportation planning agencies determined specific areas within the region to prioritize for investment, but all publicly available locations within the region are eligible to apply.

For information on the Community Charging funding rounds, including an optional survey for interested organizations to connect with electric vehicle charging station builders and operators, visit www.pa.gov/evcommunity.

Meuser commends extending Medicaid programs

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, this week released the following statement commending President Donald Trump, Secretary of Health Robert Kennedy Jr., and Administrator Mehmet Oz on rolling out Most Favored Nation (MFN) drug pricing to Medicaid beneficiaries in all 50 states.

“Last May, President Trump signed an executive order requiring pharmaceutical manufacturers to offer their products in the United States at the same low price offered in other nations.

“Since then, the Trump Administration has secured agreements with 26 major pharmaceutical companies to offer nearly 90% of branded pharmaceutical products on the market at MFN pricing.

“The deals cover a variety of drugs and deliver significant cost reductions, including an 88% decrease in the cost of multiple sclerosis medication, a 90% decrease in the cost of Hepatitis C medication, and an 81% decrease in the cost of diabetes medicines.

“So far, MFN pricing has been accessible to consumers via TrumpRx, which connects consumers directly to pharmaceutical companies to purchase prescription drugs at MFN pricing. Today’s announcement expands MFN pricing to Medicaid beneficiaries in all 50 states through the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation GENEROUS Model, which requires manufacturers to provide supplemental rebates to states to align Medicaid drug prices with what other countries pay.

“The Council of Economic Advisors estimates that today’s announcement will save Medicaid a total of $64.3 billion over the next decade. The federal government would save $36.6 billion, while the states would save the remaining $27.6 billion.

“Today’s announcement marks an important milestone in expanding Most Favored Nation drug pricing to Americans nationwide. Pennsylvanians who are on Medicaid will now see a substantial reduction in their drug pricing due to the policies of the Trump Administration.

We can continue to build on this success by passing my Most Favored Patient Act, which would lock in MFN savings for years to come and ensure that all Americans can purchase drugs at lower prices.”

Meuser said he has led the effort in Congress to codify the MFN drug pricing deals that the Trump Administration has secured through the Most Favored Patient Act.

Pa. Insurance Department releases rates

The Pennsylvania Insurance Department (PID) this week approved 2027 Affordable Care Act (ACA) health insurance premium rates for Pennsylvania’s individual and small group health insurance markets.

Pennsylvanians who buy health insurance on their own (individual market) will see an average increase of 15.97%, while small businesses (small group market) will see an average increase of 10.28%.

Health insurance companies are required to submit proposed rates to PID before they can take effect. Those filings contain detailed information about what insurers expect to spend on medical care, prescription drugs, and other health care costs in the coming year.

PID carefully reviewed those requested rates against supporting data to determine whether the requested rates are reasonable and justified. Through this year’s rate review process, PID worked with insurers to update projections when the data did not match PID’s analysis, and PID denied $94.7 million in unjustified insurance premium increases.

“Unfortunately, health care cuts by the federal government continue to drive up costs for Pennsylvania families,” said Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys. “We understand that these rate increases are rough on Pennsylvania families and businesses, and we fought insurers for every savings we could reasonably assert.”

Overall increases in premium rates are being seen across the country and can generally be attributed to rising costs, usage of prescription drugs, and medical care.

However, there are additional factors driving up insurance costs. Congress has failed to reauthorize enhanced premium tax credits for 2026 and beyond, causing many individuals to drop coverage and placing increased pressure on medical providers through uncompensated care.

Additionally, the July 2025 federal budget law (H.R. 1) added Medicaid work requirements and new enrollment paperwork that will leave many more Pennsylvanians uninsured in 2027. Those people still need care, and the cost of treating them lands on hospitals and on everyone who still pays a premium.

Pennsylvanians who buy their own coverage will see an average aggregate weighted rate increase of 15.97% in the individual market. This is a reduction from the 17.14% originally requested. These increases will vary significantly based on plan type, region, and individual circumstances. Additionally, PID’s rate review process reduced the small group average increase to 10.28%, down from initial requests that averaged 11.49%.

The average rate increase is different than the amount each consumer will pay in premium. Pennie will continue to offer a range of coverage options, along with financial assistance for those who qualify. No two circumstances are alike. One Pennsylvanian may see premiums decrease, while another may see an increase — even if both purchase coverage through Pennie. Factors such as age, location, household income, family size, and market competition all affect what someone pays and what level of subsidy they may receive.

For information, visit pa.gov/consumer, or call 1-866-PA-COMPLAINT (1-866-722-6675).

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on X @TLBillOBoyle.