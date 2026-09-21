Amanda Lynn Gregorio walks at the Luzerne County Courthouse on July 15, when she was sentenced to 10-to-40 years in state prison for physically abusing her daughter.

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WILKES-BARRE — A mother who admitted to physically abusing her daughter by restraining her to a bed and withholding food was arraigned Monday on allegations she assaulted a Luzerne County Correctional Facility correctional officer.

Amanda Lynn Gregorio, 34, became verbally combative, yelled obscenities, and shoved a female correctional officer to the floor inside the county correctional facility on Nov. 20, 2025, according to court records.

Gregorio kicked the correctional officer while she was on the floor, causing an injury to her jaw, court records say.

At the time, Gregorio was jailed at the county correctional facility while she faced child abuse allegations involving her then 12-year-old daughter.

Gregorio was arraigned on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment. Despite serving a lengthy prison sentence for abusing her daughter, bail was set at $50,000.

On July 15, Gregorio and her mother, Stacey Ann Louder, 53, were sentenced by Court of Common Pleas Judge David W. Lupas in what Pennsylvania Deputy Attorney General Rachael M. Coleman described as one of the worst child abuse cases in the region.

Court records say Gregorio and Louder, when they resided in Birchwood Estates in Exeter, used restraints to keep Gregorio’s daughter in bed for nearly two months, withheld food from her, and, when they did provide food, they fed the child cat food.

When the girl was taken to a hospital after overdosing on a sedative provided by Gregorio in August 2024, she weighed 39 pounds.

Gregorio was sentenced to 10-to-40 years in prison on charges of criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy to commit child endangerment, unlawful restraint, and false imprisonment.

Louder, the girl’s grandmother, was sentenced to 8-to-30 years in prison on charges of criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy to commit child endangerment, and unlawful restraint.