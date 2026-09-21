Reynal Santana gives a hand gesture after he was sentenced to 30-to-60 years in state prison on July 30, 2025.

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The Pennsylvania Superior Court rejected an appeal by a Hazleton man who was convicted by a Luzerne County jury of raping a girl for years.

Reynal Santana, 30, challenged the conviction, claiming Court of Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Vough wrongly permitted testimony during his three-day trial in April 2025 about alleged sexual offenses that took place in Puerto Rico and his alleged abuse of the girl’s grandmother.

A three-member panel of the Superior Court, in a five-page opinion, rebuffed Santana’s appeal, ruling Vough correctly permitted “brief and limited” testimony about the girl being sexually abused by Santana in Puerto Rico as it showed a common scheme that continued when they later relocated to Hazleton, where the sexual assaults continued.

As for being abusive toward the girl’s grandmother, the Superior Court found Vough allowed “limited testimony” to illustrate why the girl was afraid to report the sexual assaults, as she feared Santana would harm her grandmother.

The Superior Court noted Vough’s appellate opinion was “well-reasoned” and attached it to the five-page ruling denying Santana’s appeal.

Hazleton City police charged Santana in October 2022 after a woman reported he raped her beginning when she was four years old until she turned 10 at different locations in the Hazleton area.

The girl, then in her 20s, said she was afraid to initially report the sexual assaults because she feared Santana would harm her grandmother, as there was a history of domestic disturbances within their household.

A jury convicted Santana of rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault, and two counts of indecent assault.

Vough sentenced Santana to 30-t0-60 years in state prison on July 30, 2025.