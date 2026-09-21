Members of the 24th Connecticut Militia Regiment at Hollenback Cemetery.

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WILKES-BARRE — The Hollenback Cemetery Association — in collaboration with the 24th Connecticut Militia Regiment and the Wilkes-Barré Preservation Society — will host two public tours commemorating Revolutionary War veterans and their wives buried at Hollenback Cemetery.

The tours will take place at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday , Sept. 26 .

The cemetery is located at 540 N. River St., Wilkes-Barre. Visitors may park inside the cemetery or on West Maple Street.

During the tour, visitors will meet re-enactors in period attire portraying historic figures including:

Colonel Zebulon Butler, Captain Samuel Bowman, Colonel Eliphalet Bulkeley, Reverend Jacob Johnson, Jonathan and Ruth Tripp Slocum, Benjamin Harvey Sr., Captain Joseph Davis, and Sarah Hollenback. The tour will be conducted by Lord Butler, son of Colonel Zebulon Butler and Anne Lord.

Admission is $15 per person, and children are free. Each tour capacity is limited to 50 people.

To reserve your spot, call or text Tony Brooks at 570-793-3631. Pay at the door, rain or shine.

This event is part of the nationwide celebration of America’s 250th anniversary of independence.