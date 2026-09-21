Northeast Pennsylvania band Cabinet will mark 20 years together at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts in Wilkes-Barre on Dec. 26, with special guests Mike Miz & The Northeast Extension.

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WILKES-BARRE — Northeast Pennsylvania band Cabinet will celebrate 20 years together with a concert at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, Dec. 26.

The show, featuring special guest Mike Miz & The Northeast Extension, begins at 7 p.m.

Cabinet, which formed in 2006, blends elements of roots rock, reggae, psychedelia, blues, bluegrass, country and folk. The band features Pappy Biondo, J.P. Biondo, Mickey Coviello, Dylan Skursky, Jami Novak and Brian Gorby.

Presale tickets for Kirby Center members begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday , Sept. 23 , with tickets going on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday , Sept. 25 .

Tickets start at $45. The concert will feature general admission seating.

Tickets are available at the Kirby Center box office, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, by calling 570-826-1100 or online through the Kirby Center and Ticketmaster.