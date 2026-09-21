Millions still affected

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Pennsylvania experienced fewer significant electric outages in 2025, but nearly 2.9 million electric customers were affected by reportable outages, according to a Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission report released Monday.

The PUC’s annual Electric Service Reliability Report found 55 reportable outages statewide in 2025, down from a record 71 in 2024. But the number of customers affected remained essentially unchanged, with 2,884,067 customers experiencing reportable outages in 2025 compared with 2,882,795 in 2024.

Severe weather continued to be the primary cause of significant outages. Of the 55 reportable outages in 2025, 52 were weather-related, according to the report.

The report also found that most of Pennsylvania’s 11 electric distribution companies improved key reliability measures compared with 2024. Eight improved average restoration time, nine improved outage frequency and eight improved overall outage duration.

The number of major events — defined by the PUC as abnormal events or extreme occurrences that stress electric distribution systems — also declined, from 27 in 2024 to 20 in 2025.

However, those events affected substantially more customers. About 1.7 million customers were affected by major events in 2025, compared with approximately 696,000 in 2024.

“The numbers show improvement, but they also remind us how much work remains,” PUC Chairman Steve DeFrank said.

DeFrank said reliability should be measured by how often outages occur, how widespread they are and how quickly power is restored.

The PUC noted that improvements from one year to the next do not necessarily mean utilities are meeting established commission benchmarks.

The report also said significant outages have generally become more frequent over the longer term, including among utilities with infrastructure improvement programs.

Rather than treating severe weather as an explanation for reliability problems, the PUC said the conditions underscore the need for continued system hardening, vegetation management, infrastructure improvements and storm preparation and response.

During 2025, the PUC’s Bureau of Technical Utility Services also participated in a Resiliency Deep Dive Project examining the effects of extreme weather and changing climate conditions on Pennsylvania’s electric distribution systems.

The project identified wind-speed thresholds at which outage rates and customer impacts begin to increase sharply. The PUC said the information could help utilities and regulators identify higher-risk conditions and prepare for storms that could produce widespread outages and longer restoration times.

The commission continues to evaluate utility reliability, infrastructure and maintenance programs, vegetation management and storm response efforts as part of its oversight of Pennsylvania’s electric distribution system.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.