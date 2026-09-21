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The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) and the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) on Monday hosted a suicide prevention roundtable at the American Legion State Headquarters to discuss the ongoing suicide epidemic among veterans and highlight critical support available to help Pennsylvania’s over 650,000 veterans, active service members, and their families.

Both women and men who served in the military face a higher risk of dying by suicide, specifically suicide by firearm, where female veterans have a 144% higher chance, and men have an almost 70% greater chance.

Veteran firearm suicide rates have increased 65% since 2001.

“Pennsylvania veterans and service members can face unique challenges stemming from their military tenure; it is imperative that we let them know we are here to help in many ways,” said Maj. Gen. John Pippy, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA. “Veteran self-harm is one of the most pressing social issues we face, and events like this raise awareness and promote a sense of community. DMVA is dedicated, standing ready to assist Pennsylvania’s veterans with getting the help they need.”

Last December, DMVA was one of six recipients under PCCD’s federal Byrne State Crisis Intervention Program (SCIP) Firearm Suicide Prevention, Intervention, and Postvention initiative, receiving over $140,000 in grant funding for their Plan. Pause. Protect. Campaign.

“Preventing suicide among our veterans, active service members, and their loved ones is a shared responsibility, and this funding underscores the Shapiro-Davis Administration’s commitment to statewide collaboration to make our communities safer,” said Kirsten Kenyon, PCCD executive director. “Through this partnership with DMVA, we are investing in comprehensive, evidence-based strategies that provide critical resources to service members, veterans and their families, while reinforcing Pennsylvania’s broader mission to reduce gun violence and prevent suicide across the Commonwealth.”

This investment is helping DMVA partner with other agencies to host mental health and suicide prevention events throughout the Commonwealth, with a focus on educating the public about lethal means safety. This includes safety planning and ‘reasons for living’ workshops.

Additionally, the grant has allowed DMVA to expand on federal and state prevention efforts and distribute firearm cable locks and safe storage devices to Pennsylvania veterans.

PCCD’s investments in DMVA’s initiative and other firearm suicide prevention efforts build on the agency’s commitment to reducing gun violence and improving responses to mental and behavioral health needs.

Firearms are the most lethal means of suicide, with a 90 percent fatality rate compared to other methods. Over 60% of gun deaths throughout the Commonwealth were suicides in 2023. Additionally, 19% of those deaths were veterans.

If you are a veteran in crisis, or you are concerned about one, free, confidential support is available 24/7. Call the Veterans Crisis Line by dialing 988 and then pressing 1.

Oct. 19 is voter registration deadline

Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt reminded Pennsylvanians this week that the deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 3 midterm election is just one month away.

“Registering to vote takes only a few minutes, and I urge every eligible Pennsylvanian who is not yet registered to vote to do so before the Oct. 19 deadline,” Schmidt said. “Once you are registered, you can exercise your fundamental right to vote and let your voice be heard in the upcoming general election.”

Eligible Pennsylvania voters will have the opportunity to cast a ballot for their U.S. House of Representatives’ seat, Governor/Lieutenant Governor, even-numbered state Senate districts, and all state House districts. The department’s candidate database lists candidates who are running for office.

“Ensuring that our elections are conducted freely, fairly, and securely, and that every eligible voter can make their voice heard, are top priorities of the Shapiro Administration,” Schmidt said.

To be eligible to vote in the Nov. 3 election, a person must be:

• A U.S. citizen for at least one month before the primary,

• A resident of the election district in which the person plans to register for at least 30 days before the primary

• At least 18 years old on or before Nov. 3.

Pennsylvanians who are already registered to vote can check their registration status online. They can also update their voter record with any name, address, or party affiliation changes.

Eligible Pennsylvanians also can get a voter registration application at the following locations:

• Their county elections office

• County assistance offices

• Women, Infants & Children (WIC) program offices

• Armed Forces recruitment centers

• County clerk of orphans’ courts or marriage license offices

• Area Agencies on Aging

• County mental health and intellectual disabilities offices

• Student disability services offices of the State System of Higher Education

• Americans with Disabilities Act-mandated complementary paratransit providers

Registered voters can also request a mail ballot online.

Walsh seeks service photos

State Rep. Jamie Walsh, R-Ross Township, will host a Veterans Recognition Event and Expo for Luzerne County veterans on Saturday, Nov. 7, in partnership with Misericordia University.

As part of the event, he is asking attendees to send service photos.

“I am very much looking forward to this event,” Walsh said. “No one deserves our gratitude more than the men and women who have faithfully served this country. This event is one small way for us to show our respect and support. Another way we would like to honor those in attendance is with display boards at the event showcasing photos of our veterans during their time in service. If you are attending and have a photo to share, please send an electronic copy or stop by my Dallas office to have it scanned.”

The event will include a recognition ceremony along with dozens of vendors offering programs and services for veterans and their family members. Light refreshments will be served, and members of the United States Army Field Band will perform during the ceremony.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lemmond Theater and Insalaco Hall, Misericordia University, 301 Lake St., Dallas.

Those who would like to provide a service photo to be displayed at this year’s event are asked to email the photo to CSweeney@PAHouseGOP.com, or bring the photo to the Dallas district office at 2825 Memorial Hwy., Dallas, or the Sugarloaf district office at 669 state Route 93, Suite 3, for scanning.

Registration is required for this event, and each veteran can bring one guest. RSVP by Oct. 24 by calling 570-675-6000 or visiting www.RepWalsh.com.

CareerLink representative available

Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township, announced a representative from PA CareerLink will be available to answer questions and provide guidance on Wednesday, Sept. 23, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at her district office, 22 Dallas Shopping Center, Memorial Hwy., Dallas.

“Whether you are looking for a new job or simply want to strengthen your skills, PA CareerLink has resources available to help,” Baker said. “I encourage anyone who is searching for employment or looking to advance their career to take advantage of these free services and the expertise available right here in our community.”

PA CareerLink offers job search assistance, resume and interview workshops, access to more than 7,000 online training courses through SkillUP PA, classroom and on-the-job training, and many other programs and resources. All services are provided at no cost to participants. No appointment is necessary.

For information, call Baker’s district office at 570-675-3931.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on X @TLBillOBoyle.