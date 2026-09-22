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SWOYERSVILLE — Swoyersville police charged Sean Robert Boland, 30, of Clarks Green, with hiding a cellular phone in a robe to record a woman taking a shower inside a residence on Watkins Street in July, according to court records.

Boland was arraigned by District Judge David Barilla of Forty Fort on three counts of invasion of privacy and a single count of intercept communications. He was released on $3,000 unsecured bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to the Watkins Street residence when the woman discovered an Apple iPhone in the pocket of a robe that was recording while she was showering on July 18. She called police to report the incident as she feared Boland would force his way inside the bathroom and take the cellular phone.

During an interview with officers, the woman claimed she asked Boland if she could take a shower but Boland wanted to use the bathroom first.

When asked by officers to explain how and why the phone was recording, he replied “he did not know,” the complaint says.

Police in the complaint say the phone was set up to record the bathtub and captured the woman in an undress state.

Boland voluntarily permitted officers to search the phone and provided the four digit passcode, but police secured a search warrant for the phone.

Police said an forensic extraction resulted in six videos depicting the woman taking a shower, and other videos of upskirt recordings of another woman, the complaint says.

Both women are known to Boland.