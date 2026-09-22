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WILKES-BARRE — Two adults escaped unharmed when smoke alarms alerted to a fire at a two-story home at 119 Madison St. early Tuesday afternoon.

City Fire Chief Jay Delaney said firefighters responded to the house at about 1:17 p.m. and found heavy fire and smoke coming from the rear and side of the home.

Delaney said two adults were home and heard activated smoke alarms before they noticed smoke and flames.

The two adults exited the house as firefighters quickly knocked down the flames.

The house sustained heavy fire damage to rear and side.

No injuries were reported.

Delaney said the cause of the fire is under investigation by fire inspector Capt. Robert Stehle.

The Wyoming Valley Chapter of the American Red Cross was notified to assist the two adults and three children who reside at the house.

Kingston/Forty Fort firefighters assisted at the scene as the Rapid Intervention Team.