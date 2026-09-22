More than 200 car seats distributed at MotorWorld event

Courtney Allabaugh of Plymouth received a car seat for her daughter, Emery, who is six months old. At right is Pennsylvania State Trooper Jessica Quinn, Hazleton Troop N.

Representatives of Pennsylvania State Police and area police and fire departments help at Tuesday’s free car seat distribution event at MotorWorld in Wilkes-Barre.

Representatives of Pennsylvania State Police and area police and fire departments help at Tuesday’s free car seat distribution event at MotorWorld in Wilkes-Barre.

Vehicles line up at Tuesday’s free car seat distribution event at MotorWorld in Wilkes-Barre.

Marina and her 13-month-old son Miles of Exeter, received a car seat at Tuesday’s MileOneCares free car seat distribution event at MotorWorld in Wilkes-Barre.

More than 200 car seats were distributed to new and expecting families at Tuesday’s MileOneCares free car seat distribution event at MotorWorld in Wilkes-Barre.

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WILKES-BARRE — A lot of area children will travel safer after their families took advantage of Tuesday’s free car seat giveaway at MotorWorld.

MileOne Autogroup, through its philanthropic arm, MileOneCares, hosted the free car seat distribution event at MotorWorld from noon to 2 p.m., supporting local families and promoting child passenger safety in the community.

During the event, Daria Bryk, regional marketing manager for MotorWorld Auto Group, said more than 200 car seats were distributed to new and expecting families.

“It’s all about making sure children are safe when they are in vehicles,” Bryk said.

The event was supported by members of Pennsylvania State Police and local police and fire departments.

Marina of Exeter brought her 13-month-old son, Miles, to get a car seat.

“I really appreciate this,” Marina said. “It’s so important to make sure my son is safe when we travel.”

Courtney Allabaugh of Plymouth agreed. She received a car seat for her daughter, Emery, six months old.

“I just want to thank all of those responsible for this program,” Allabaugh said.

Bryk said MileOne Autograph and MotorWorld have been holding the event since 2022 and the company is happy to do it.

Amanda Kodeck, chief giving officer at MileOne Autogroup, said through the MileOneCares Car Seat Community Program, MileOne will host a series of free car seat distribution and installation events, providing approximately 825 new and expecting families with car seats, safety education and resources.

Since launching the program in 2022, Kodeck said MileOne has distributed more than 9,000 car seats to families in need.

“Every child deserves a safe ride,” Kodeck said. “Our Car Seat Community Program is about more than providing a car seat — it’s about helping protect children, supporting parents and ensuring families have access to the resources they need. National Child Passenger Safety Week is an important opportunity to raise awareness and connect even more families with these potentially life-saving resources.”

The event was held during National Child Passenger Safety Week, which runs Sept. 20-26. Child Passenger Safety Week is a nationwide effort led by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to raise awareness about how parents and caregivers can keep children safe in vehicles.

NHTSA reports that motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death for children in the U.S. According to the NHTSA, properly used car seats can reduce the risk of fatal injury by 71% for infants and 54% for toddlers.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.