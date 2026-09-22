Plains Twp. weighs data center zoning

The energy and technology overlay zoning proposal is shown on this map, which was provided with other meeting materials on the Plains Twp. website.

Dee Centini of Bear Creek Twp. wears a Bear Creek Protectors t-shirt opposing data center development during a public meeting on proposed zoning amendments Tuesday at the Second Street Fire Station in Plains Twp.

Plains Twp. commissioners listen during a public meeting on proposed zoning amendments that would establish a technology and energy district for data centers and other energy-related development Tuesday at the Second Street Fire Station.

Plains Twp. resident Patricia McGarry addresses township commissioners during a public meeting on proposed data center zoning amendments Tuesday at the Second Street Fire Station. McGarry expressed concerns about potential health effects and the impact of future development on surrounding communities.

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PLAINS TWP. — Residents packed the Second Street Fire Station on Tuesday evening, raising concerns about their homes, property values, and potential environmental impacts as township commissioners considered proposed zoning amendments that would establish a district for data centers and other energy-related development.

An estimated 100 people attended the Sept. 22 public meeting, with some standing, as residents addressed commissioners about the proposed technology and energy district overlay near the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

The amendments would establish zoning regulations for data centers, windmills, solar farms, and related uses on a portion of land currently designated as a conservation district. The proposed ordinance would also establish development requirements, including setbacks, height limitations, and noise restrictions.

For residents whose properties fall within the proposed overlay, the discussion was about more than changes to a zoning map.

Theresa Sanchez, who moved to Plains Township from Philadelphia, spoke about the life she and her family have built on their property, including caring for her elderly father and her grandmother, who recently died.

“When you look at those lines, I want you to know what they mean to us,” Sanchez told commissioners, referring to the proposed zoning map.

Resident Charles Adonizio expressed concern about the potential impact on his home and the investment his family has made in the property.

“We put our time and our money into living there, and in one fell swoop you could take it away,” Adonizio said.

Patricia McGarry, a cancer survivor, raised concerns about potential health effects associated with future development and what those effects could mean for her family.

“These imminent dangers are real,” McGarry said.

She also questioned whether the proposed overlay could lead to additional development in surrounding communities.

“If this overlay is approved, it will not stop there. Your backyard will be next,” she said.

Plains Township Board of Commissioners Chairman Thomas Shubilla said the board has spent considerable time reviewing the proposed amendments and believes establishing a designated location for data centers would provide the township with greater control over potential development.

“This isn’t something that we’ve ever taken lightly,” Shubilla said.

He said the township hired a consultant to evaluate available land and identify what commissioners believe would be the safest and most appropriate location for a potential data center.

Shubilla emphasized that the township has not received an application for a data center and has not been contacted by a company seeking to develop one.

“Nobody ever applied for a data center,” he said. “We’ve never been in contact with a company or anybody like that who wants to put this up.”

According to Shubilla, the proposed ordinance is intended to address the possibility of future development before a developer approaches the township.

He said commissioners are concerned that failing to establish specific zoning regulations could leave the township with fewer options for controlling where a data center might be located.

“By not doing anything, we’d be doing far greater damage,” Shubilla said.

The chairman acknowledged residents’ concerns and said the board has examined multiple configurations of the proposed zoning map.

He also said commissioners must work within existing state and federal laws rather than rely on the possibility of future legislative changes.

“I’m given the hand I’m dealt, and I’m going to play it,” Shubilla said.

Shubilla said the township plans to hold another meeting at which residents can ask questions and provide additional feedback.

State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Luzerne, also attended the meeting, addressing concerns about data center development and outlining legislation intended to protect residents and municipalities.

Pashinski referenced three bills that have passed the state House and are awaiting action in the Senate.

House Bill 1834 would establish regulations for commercial data centers, including energy requirements, utility oversight, and consumer protections. House Bill 2150 would require data centers to report their annual energy and water consumption, while House Bill 2151 would provide municipalities with a model zoning ordinance to help regulate data center development.

Pashinski said lawmakers have held hearings on the issue, but questions remain about the potential impacts of data centers, including noise, water consumption, and utility costs.

“Not all the information is out there,” Pashinski said.

He emphasized that residents should not be responsible for infrastructure expenses associated with private development, particularly if those costs result in higher utility bills.

Pashinski said the proposed legislation is intended to establish safeguards as municipalities across Pennsylvania consider how to accommodate potential data center development.

“Make sure it’s done right,” Pashinski said.

The meeting also drew residents from neighboring Bear Creek Township who expressed interest in addressing the board.

Township solicitor Stephen Menn said public comment at the meeting was limited to Plains Township residents and property owners.

The proposed amendments would affect land within Plains Township, including a portion of the existing conservation district adjacent to the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Commissioners did not identify a specific data center developer or pending development application during the meeting.

The township has made the proposed ordinance and zoning map available for public inspection on its website, plainstownship.org, and at the township office.