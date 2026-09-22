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HAZLE TWP. — Charges have been filed after police say a teen was stabbed multiple times outside of Hazleton High School.

The Hazleton Area School District Police Department was called to the front of the bus line on Sept. 18 for a fight while the high school was dismissing students.

The fight relocated to the students’ parking lot, and officers chased those involved, eventually apprehending 20-year-old Michael Tejeada, police stated.

Video of the incident was investigated, in which Tejeada was seen repeatedly striking the victim multiple times all over his body, according to the affidavit. Police say Tejeada, another man, and a juvenile were involved.

Officers said they found the victim bleeding from multiple locations. The victim was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton after he suffered five stab wounds, three on the arm, one on the back, and another one on the hip, court documents reported.

Tejeada was charged with aggravated assault and other related offenses.

This story was originally published by 2822news.com.

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This story was originally published by 2822news.com.