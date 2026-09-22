From left: Bill Sordoni, CEO, Pennsylvania Mainstream; Nick Lee-Romagnolo, principal, workforce and economic development, Amazon Web Services; Dan Vanderplas, operations director, Coracle; and Daniel Brewster, senior project director, construction management, Corscale, participate in Tuesday’s regional workforce development symposium at LCCC.

From left: Bill Burke, vice president of enrollment and student affairs, Johnson College; John Yudichak, president, Luzerne County Community College; and Jill Murray, president, Lackawanna College, participate in Tuesday’s regional workforce development symposium at LCCC.

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Leaders from education, business, labor and workforce development gathered Tuesday at Luzerne County Community College’s Scranton location to discuss ways to address Pennsylvania’s growing need for skilled trade workers.

The regional workforce development symposium, titled “Building NEPA’s Skilled Trade Workforce,” focused on an estimated shortage of 300,000 skilled trade workers across Pennsylvania by 2030 and strategies for strengthening the workforce pipeline in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

LCCC President John Yudichak said addressing the shortage will require greater cooperation among educational institutions, employers, workforce development organizations and labor groups.

“With a workforce gap of over 300,000 skilled trade positions, Pennsylvania must respond with unprecedented collaboration at all levels,” Yudichak said. “From educational institutions to industry leaders, we must invest in accessible training pathways, expand registered apprenticeship programs, and break down barriers to earning a post-secondary credential that leads to rewarding, lucrative, and sustainable careers in the skilled trades.”

The symposium included three panel discussions focused on industry, higher education and workforce development.

• The Industry Leadership Panel examined growth in the energy and advanced technology sectors, emerging career opportunities and the need for qualified workers. Panelists included Bill Sordoni, CEO of Pennsylvania Midstream; Nick Lee-Romagnolo, principal of workforce and economic development at Amazon Web Services; and Dan Vanderplas and Daniel Brewster of Corscale.

• The Higher Education Panel focused on existing skilled trade programs and efforts to expand access to career training and post-secondary credentials. Panelists included Yudichak; Lackawanna College President Jill Murray; and Bill Burke, vice president of enrollment and student affairs at Johnson College.

• A Workforce Development Panel examined workforce investments, registered pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship programs and efforts to recruit workers into skilled trade careers. Panelists included representatives from the Luzerne/Schuylkill Workforce Investment Board, Lackawanna County Workforce Development Board, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, NEPA Building Trades and ABC Eastern Pennsylvania.

Bob Durkin, president and CEO of the Greater Scranton Area Chamber of Commerce, and Lindsay Griffin-Boylan, president and CEO of the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce, moderated the discussions.

“Northeastern Pennsylvania has significant opportunities ahead, and having the skilled workforce to meet those opportunities will be critical to our region’s continued growth,” Griffin-Boylan said.

Griffin-Boylan said meeting the needs of existing employers while supporting economic growth will require cooperation among businesses, educational institutions, workforce development organizations and the trades.

Durkin said skilled trade careers can provide opportunities for workers as the region’s economy changes.

“Even in an era of rapid change, in northeastern Pennsylvania the trades hold the promise of tens of thousands of high-quality jobs that pave a path beyond ‘family sustaining’ to ‘family enhancing’ careers,” Durkin said.

The symposium was held as part of Workforce Development Month and brought together regional employers, educators, labor representatives, workforce development professionals and community organizations.

The event also highlighted the role of registered apprenticeship programs and partnerships between career and technical schools, colleges and employers in developing the region’s skilled workforce.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.