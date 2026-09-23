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WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County prosecutors withdrew charges of simple assault and harassment against Daniel Robert Hohal, 45, during a preliminary hearing in Central Court on Tuesday.

Hohal, a former Wilkes-Barre Township business administrator, was charged by Wyoming Area Regional Police stemming from an alleged domestic incident with his wife.

Court records say Erin Jopling, 43, reported Hohal grabbed her by the throat, shoved her on a couch and spat in her face.

Hohal denied he touched Jopling, court records say.

Hohal was hired as the township business administrator on June 1. It was not immediately known when he was terminated.