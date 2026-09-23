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DALLAS BORO. — Police in Dallas Borough arrested Anthony D. Papa, 56, after he allegedly assaulted a woman and attempted to run over a neighbor on Lehman Avenue Tuesday night.

Police responded to Papa’s residence after he pulled a woman from his Dodge Ram pickup truck, shoved her to the ground resulting in her striking her head on concrete steps, and attempted to run over a neighbor with the truck just before 9 p.m., according to court records.

The woman told police she left Papa’s residence to go to the store using his Dodge truck. When she returned to the home and parked in the driveway, court records allege, Papa pulled her from the vehicle and shoved her to the ground.

The woman struck her head on concrete steps to a neighbor’s house.

A neighbor exited his house upon hearing the woman’s screams and yelled at Papa to stop his actions, court records say.

Police in court records say Papa got into his truck and attempted to run over the neighbor three times. The neighbor took refuge on another neighbor’s front porch.

After Papa was detained, he complained of chest pain and was transported to the Veterans Affairs Wilkes-Barre Medical Center where he was medically evaluated and released, court records say.

While returning to the Dallas Borough Police Department, Papa again complained of chest pain and passed out in the cruiser, resulting in a return to the Veterans Affairs medical center for a second evaluation.

Papa was arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Thomas Malloy of Wilkes-Barre on three counts each of simple assault and disorderly conduct, two counts of aggravated assault, and one count each of terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, harassment, driving without a license, driving without financial responsibility, and driving with a suspended license. Papa was jailed without bail at the county correctional facility as he was deemed a threat to himself and the community.

Court records say Papa was free on $5,000 unsecured bail from an unrelated disturbance on Aug. 12 when he was charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.