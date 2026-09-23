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HANOVER TWP. — A Hanover Township man was charged with punching and stomping on a 17-year-old girl’s head during a domestic disturbance on West End Road on Tuesday.

A Hanover Township police officer encountered the girl lying on the ground and several bystanders in the parking lot of 105 West End Rd. at about 12:45 p.m.

Bystanders told the officer the man who assaulted the girl ran away and pointed in the direction of his flight.

The officer chased after the man, identified as Ramon Banks, 18, of Hanover Village, who attempted to hide behind a building on West End Road, according to court records.

Court records say the woman suffered facial injuries and was transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township.

Several witnesses told police they saw Banks punch the girl and stomped on her head after she fell to the ground, court records allege.

Banks was arraigned by District Judge David Barilla of Forty Fort on two counts of aggravated assault and one count of harassment. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $5,000 bail.