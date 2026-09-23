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Just when the Bi-County Airport Board thought it had a new executive director for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, the matter apparently is returning to the hangar.

On Wednesday, Chris Belles, acting Chair of the board, said Kim William “Bill” Hopper, the man who was unanimously appointed to the post last month, has withdrawn from consideration.

“After a nationwide search and many hours of interviews and research, the airport’s board of directors selected the candidate we believed was best qualified to serve as executive director,” Belles said in an emailed statement. “The board and the candidate were unable to reach an agreement on the terms of a contract, and he has withdrawn from consideration. As with all personnel matters, the details of employment negotiations are confidential.”

The Bi-County Airport Board is scheduled to meet Thursday morning in regular session, but the executive director position will now be the focal point of an executive session discussion, Belles said.

Belles said the board will examine all options and decide what course it will take going forward. He said the board could decide to re-advertise the position, reevaluate the final candidates that were interviewed, or attempt to try to negotiate with Hopper — an option Belles said would be “unlikely” since Hopper withdrew.

“It is important for AVP employees and the public to know that the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport remains under stable leadership, as it has throughout this process,” Belles said in his statement. “The board remains committed to selecting the most qualified person to lead our airport, and the search continues, informed by the valuable perspective we have gained. We are working together to determine the appropriate next steps.

“The board remains steadfast. We will ensure that the airport — one of Northeastern Pennsylvania’s crown jewels — gets the leader it deserves.”

Hopper did not return calls seeking comment.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.