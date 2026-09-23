A screenshot of Wilkes-Barre Council conducting its combined session on Tuesday. Mayor George Brown stands at the podium.

🔊 Listen to this

Wilkes-Barre City Council at a combined session on Tuesday approved another batch of LSA grant applications. If awarded, these grants will fund various projects throughout the city, including renovations to the Wilkes-Barre public works facility.

Combined, the applications total more than $2.2 million.

A program under the state Department of Community and Economic Development, Local Share Assessment (LSA) grants fund projects that are in the public interest and improve residents’ quality of life. Municipalities can apply for LSA grants yearly.

At the work session, followed immediately by the voting session, Mayor George Brown provided details on the nine grant applications on the agenda.

Wilkes-Barre City will ask Commonwealth Financing Authority for $431,747 to complete Phase 3 of its ongoing project to replace the pavers on Public Square.

Councilmember Tony Brooks suggested further improvements to the space, asking Brown to consider submitting an LSA grant application to fund the replacement of the fountain.

“I really think the brokenness of our fountain is a symbol of the brokenness of our city,” Brooks said.

Brown agreed that it would be “wonderful” to get a new fountain, but there’s a lot of old piping beneath Public Square that would have to be replaced as well.

“It’s just — there’s too much work to be done on Public Square. At this time, no, I’m not considering funding for [a new fountain],” said the mayor.

Additional City Hall renovations will move forward as well, if a $310,535 LSA grant application for Wilkes-Barre is approved.

“What we’re looking at doing is replacing all the windows and doors, and other upgrades,” Brown explained.

The city will also submit a grant application requesting $236,702 to replace the garage doors on the Public Works Facility.

Other applications submitted include:

• $96,000 for Volunteers of America of Pennsylvania (VOAPA) to purchase a mobility van.

• $175,000.00 for the Catholic Youth Center of Wyoming Valley facility to purchase an ADA-compliant ramp.

• $183,000.00 for the Coal Street Redevelopment Authority (Toyota Sportsplex) compressors project.

• $198,950 for the General Municipal Authority Golf Course facility renovations project, which will include roof replacements and ADA-compliant bathroom improvements.

• $475,000 for the Old Empire Silk Mill improvements project.

• $96,300 for the Firwood United Methodist HVAC project.

An application in the amount of $375,000 on behalf of the NAACP Luzerne County for a “building acquisition project” was originally on the agenda, but that item was pulled during the work session.

Council comments

Council member Tony Brooks once again brought up concerns over noise, e-bikes, and illegal signage in the city.

He suggested Wilkes-Barre put up signs, at least in the downtown area, that let residents know e-bikes are not allowed on the sidewalks.

“It is a topic that everyone is talking about, over and over again,” Brooks said.

Brooks also railed against loud noise and music in the city, which he said was ruining residents’ quality of life.

“We have to be more forceful and do something about this noise. I think we should have a sting operation where cops can sit at a particular place where people going to work are blasting their music with all their windows rolled down and get them — catch a few people to make examples out of them to make sure we know we’re really serious about enforcing our noise ordinance,” said Brooks.

Council member Mike Belusko agreed, saying that noise and e-bikes are top concerns from his constituents as well.

“It all comes down to enforcement,” Council member Bill Barrett added.

Brown addressed some of council’s comments.

First, he said he, Council Chair Jessica McClay and Council member Stan Mirin have been working to address the issue with e-bikes, including sending a letter and petition to Gov. Josh Shapiro and other officials.

“And that is a request to tighten and strengthen the laws for e-bikes. We know that there are certain limitations, but we need stronger laws, tougher laws that we can enforce,” he explained.

Brown also said he was aware of the noise issue and has been working with Wilkes-Barre Police Capt. Jamie Sheridan to organize better enforcement of the noise ordinance.

Public comments

Resident John Suhoski of Almond Lane questioned why Wilkes-Barre would help the General Municipal Authority apply for a grant to fund renovations to a property that is not located in the city.

McClay pointed out that since Wilkes-Barre owns the General Municipal Authority and the authority owns the golf course, the property is still considered an asset to the city.