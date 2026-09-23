From left: Katherine Pohlidal, vice president of community impact, United Way of Wyoming Valley; Sara Peperno, president and CEO, United Way of Wyoming Valley; Wilkes-Barre Mayor George C. Brown; Paola Mendez, community impact manager, United Way of Wyoming Valley.

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Wilkes-Barre Mayor George C. Brown proclaimed Friday , Sept. 25, “Dolly Parton Day” in the city, joining United Way of Wyoming Valley in celebrating Dolly Parton and the impact of her Imagination Library has on children and families in the community.

Brown presented the proclamation to United Way representatives Wednesday on Public Square, recognizing Dolly’s longstanding commitment to inspiring a love of reading in children through Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

Sept. 25 was chosen for the celebration as a nod to Parton’s iconic song “9 to 5.”

“The City of Wilkes-Barre is happy to recognize the legacy of Dolly Parton and her direct impact on children’s literacy in Northeastern Pennsylvania,” said Brown. “Through her Imagination Library, supported locally by United Way of Wyoming Valley, our youngest residents have had the opportunity to develop a love of reading.”

Through the Imagination Library, children from birth through age 5 receive a free, age-appropriate book mailed directly to their home each month. United Way of Wyoming Valley funds the program locally, making the books available at no cost to participating families.

Since the program began locally in 2014, 302,528 books have been mailed to children throughout the community. A total of 10,424 children have enrolled in the program, and 6,730 have graduated. Since Parton’s passing on Aug. 25, 411 children have enrolled locally in the Imagination Library.

“Dolly Parton has shown us what an incredible difference one person can make through kindness, generosity and a belief in the potential of every child,” said Sara Peperno, president and CEO of United Way of Wyoming Valley. “Through our partnership with the Imagination Library, more than 300,000 books have made their way to children right here in our community. Dolly Parton Day is a fun way to celebrate that legacy by reading with a child, giving back, or doing something that makes our community a little brighter.”

On Friday, United Way is inviting the community to “Be Like Dolly on 9/25.”

Community members can join the celebration by dressing in Dolly-inspired pink, rhinestones, sparkle, cowboy hats or boots; reading with a child; performing an act of kindness; giving back; or supporting Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

Participants are also encouraged to share photos, videos and stories on social media, tag United Way of Wyoming Valley and tell us: How will you Be Like Dolly on 9/25?

The celebration will continue Friday evening, when the Luzerne County Courthouse will light up pink in honor of Dolly Parton Day.

Imagination Library local impact

• 302,528 books mailed

• 6,730 children graduated

• 3,385 children currently enrolled

Sign up for Imagination Library

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library provides free, age-appropriate books mailed monthly to eligible children from birth through age 5.

Support Imagination Library locally

Donations to United Way of Wyoming Valley fund the local Imagination Library program, and help provide books to children throughout our community. A $30 donation provides books for one child for an entire year.