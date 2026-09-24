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PLYMOUTH — Two men remain on the run while six others have been charged for their alleged roles with instigating a riot that involved a shooting with injuries during the closing hours of the Plymouth Kielbasa Festival in August.

Arrest warrants for Isaiah Kiaz Featherstone, 26, of Edwardsville, and Nehemiah Joseph Samuel, 21, of Wilkes-Barre, remain open, as of Thursday morning.

Featherstone is charged with two counts each of riot, simple assault and disorderly conduct, and one count each of terroristic threats and firearms not to be carried without a license, while Samuel is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, propulsion of missiles onto roadways, and two counts each of riot and disorderly conduct.

The latest arrest by Plymouth police occurred Wednesday when Dezmund Xavier Harris, 21, of Pittston, was arraigned on two counts each of riot and disorderly conduct, and one count of simple assault. Harris was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $150,000 bail. Harris is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 7.

Plymouth police allege Featherstone, Samuel, Harris and five others engaged in a physical confrontation on East Main Street that resulted in gunfire on Church Street where a bystander was struck in the groin by a bullet fragment, according to court records.

Those arrested and the status of their criminal cases are:

Alphonse James Bartiromo, 18, of Wilkes-Barre, was charged with two counts each with riot and disorderly conduct, and one cont of simple assault. He was released after posting $100,000 bail on Sept. 15. A preliminary hearing is scheduled on Oct. 28.

Tyler Edward Musick, 21, of Wilkes-Barre, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday and faces one count each of riot, simple assault, and disorderly conduct in Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas. Musick was released when his bail was modified to $100,000 unsecured on Wednesday.

Dashawn Frank Reich, 18, of Nanticoke, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday and faces charges of riot, simple assault, and disorderly conduct in the Court of Common Pleas. Reich was released after posting $100,000 bail on Sept. 15.

Laron Lee Pearsall, 18, of Edwardsville, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday sending two counts each of riot and disorderly conduct, and one count each of aggravated assault, simple assault, and propulsion of missiles onto roadways to the Court of Common Pleas. Pearsall was released Wednesday when his bail was modified to $100,000 unsecured.

Kameryn Devaney, 20, of Nanticoke, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday sending charges of riot, simple assault and disorderly conduct to the Court of Common Pleas. Devaney remains jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $100,000 bail.

In an unrelated case, Samuel is scheduled for a court proceeding before Court of Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Vough on Nov. 30 on charges of reckless endangerment and firearms not to be carried without a license stemming form an alleged incident at an apartment on Mark Drive, Marion Terrance Apartment Complex, in Hanover Township on July 29, 2025.