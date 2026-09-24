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KINGSTON — Kingston police arrested a man they allege brandished a firearm toward a group of Wyoming Seminary students who were jogging in the area of West Market Street and Chestnut Avenue on Wednesday.

Jaiden Eshaid McIver, 21, of Elkins Park, Lehigh County, was apprehended after he fled the scene when the students reported the alleged incident to a Wyoming Seminary security officer at about 4 p.m., according to court records.

Police canvassed the area that resulted in McIver being apprehended near Ridge Avenue, court records say.

A pat-down search did not uncover a firearm on McIver but video footage in the neighborhood showed he hid the firearm in the rear of 250-252 Rutter Ave. where it was recovered.

Court records say the frame of the firearm was a manufactured ghost gun that had an extended magazine with 27 rounds.

McIver was arraigned by District Judge Thomas Malloy of Wilkes-Barre on charges of firearms not to be carried without a license, simple assault and tampering with evidence. McIver was jailed without bail at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility as he was deemed a threat to the community.