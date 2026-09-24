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PITTSTON TWP. — Addressing the issue of hiring a new executive director at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, Bi-County Airport acting Board Chair Chris Belles wanted to make one thing clear.

“This place is under stable leadership — strong leadership,” Belles said. “Our staff here at the airport does an excellent job, and we have confidence in them.”

Belles made the comments before adjourning Thursday’s airport board meeting, addressing Wednesday’s news that the candidate they hired in August to fill the position — left vacant when Carl Beardsley Jr. resigned — withdrew his name from consideration.

On Wednesday, Belles said Kim William “Bill” Hopper — the man who was unanimously appointed to the post last month — decided to not accept the job. Details of why Hopper made that decision were not disclosed, as Belles cited personnel matters must remain confidential.

“After a nationwide search and many hours of interviews and research, the airport’s board of directors selected the candidate we believed was best qualified to serve as executive director,” Belles said in an emailed statement distributed Wednesday. “The board and the candidate were unable to reach an agreement on the terms of a contract, and he has withdrawn from consideration.”

Beardsley took a sabbatical in November. The board responded by appointing Stephen Mykulyn, director of engineering, as the interim executive director and hiring ADK Consulting & Executive Search for $47,574 to conduct a nationwide search. Mykulyn did not apply for the permanent appointment.

Belles said the board is intent on hiring the most qualified person for the job, and he listed several options that the board will discuss moving forward.

“We are, and we will be working on this,” Belles said. “We will find the best person to lead this airport.”

Belles said the board will examine all options and decide what course it will take going forward. He said the board could decide to re-advertise the position, reevaluate the final candidates that were interviewed, or attempt to try to negotiate with Hopper — an option Belles said would be “unlikely” since Hopper withdrew. Belles said Mykulyn would also be considered.

“The search continues, informed by the valuable perspective we have gained,” Belles said. “We are working together to determine the appropriate next steps.”

Belles did not offer a timeline on how long it will take to hire a new executive director.

”As long as it takes,” he said.

In August, all six members of the Bi-County Airport Board praised Hopper as the best candidate for the job and they all voted for him.

The members of the board are Belles, Luzerne County Council member LeeAnn McDermott, Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo, Lackawanna County Commissioners Bill Gaughan and Thom Welby, and attorney Chris Munley. Munley was appointed to temporarily fill the seat of Lackawanna County Commissioner Chris Chermak, who “stepped aside” to apply for the executive director’s job.

Belles said Chermak remains a candidate for the position.

Hopper, who served as executive director of the Pitt-Greenville Airport Authority in North Carolina from February 2019 through June 2026, was expected to sign a five-year contract. His start date was set for Nov. 1.

The position was advertised at a maximum salary of $150,000 per year.

In other business Thursday, the board:

• Approved the financial report of Chris Dalessandro, director of finance, who said airport operations had an income totaling $274,705, compared to an income of $215,484 in August 2025 — a difference of $57,221.

Dalessandro said year-to-date profit is $1,484,383, compared to $1,316,431 in 2025 — a difference of $177,952.

Invoices received since the last meeting for supplies and services totaled $344,921.93, including major construction project costs of $112,548.33.63

• Heard Michelle Aigeldinger, director of human resources, recognize two airport employees for their hard work and dedication.

— Jodi Sibio, 10 years of service; Aug. 29.

— Heather Foreman, 5 years of service; Sept. 7.

• Reviewed air service development with Beth Coslett, director of passenger activity.

Coslett reported that passenger enplanements for August 2026 increased 5.8% to 24,156, from 22,835 in August 2025.

In August 2026, Coslett said six departing flights were canceled, all for weather. This accounts for 417 seats (1.7%) out of a total of 28,594 departure seats. Also, five arriving flights were canceled, all for weather.

• Approved a lease agreement between the airport and Fly Gateway for classroom rental space to begin on Oct. 1 and run through Dec. 31, with the option of two one-year renewals.

• Approved the Cooperative Service Agreement between the airport (AVP) and U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) Wildlife Service (WS) for Wildlife Management Service and training as defined in the Work Plan of the attached agreement. The agreement for professional services has a one-year term and is provided for an amount not to exceed $27,000 to be billed quarterly.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.