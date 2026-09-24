Luzerne County prosecutors withdrew a misdemeanor charge of simple assault against Devin Verrez Thomas, 30, of Tripp Street, Wyoming, who was accused of spitting on county Sheriff Genesis C. Arias.
Thomas pled guilty to non-criminal summary offenses of harassment and disorderly conduct at his preliminary hearing held Wednesday.
Thomas was charged by a county detective after he caused a disturbance at the Luzerne County Office of Court Administration, where he spat on Sheriff Arias’ leg and directed a lewd sexual remark at a Court of Common Pleas employee on Aug. 25, according to court records.
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